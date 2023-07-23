Barbecue, bourbon and all that jazz: How to spend a weekend in Kansas City

Rising on the banks of the mighty Missouri River, Kansas City sits at the northern edge of the South and the very beginning of the West. Broad-shouldered and surprisingly lovely, it was known for decades as the “Paris of the Plains” for its flowing fountains, wide boulevards and abundant green space, right in the heart of town.
But KC is also sneaky-cool, something that’s been true for a long time. In this city that turned a blind eye to Prohibition, you can always find a good time. And for those looking for arts, culture and history, it abounds in one-of-a-kind sites, including the excellent Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the wonderfully weird Arabia Steamboat Museum.
Add open-air markets, great gallery strolling and fun food, from high-end barbecue to guilty-pleasure tater tots, and you have everything you’d want in a city break. Here are just a few ideas for your next trip there.
For KC barbecue and bourbon: The Stilwell
With this city’s restaurants, you’ll be spoiled for choice. A good place to start is the Stilwell, inside the new Loews Kansas City Hotel, which serves up Midwest cuisine with ingredients from farms surrounding the city. The menu includes Kansas City-style barbecue and bourbon; their house-made sauce uses locally renowned Tom’s Town whiskey, distilled just a couple blocks away, and everything from burnt ends to brisket points is smoked in-house, low and slow over hickory and applewood. Cocktails are also a highlight: try the New Midwest, their brown-butter maple syrup take on an old-fashioned (with Tom’s Town Double Oaked Bourbon).
For a kid-friendly treasure trove: The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
Quirky and fascinating, this museum opened in 1982, when two women combined their private collections. (One, Barbara Hall Marshall, worked in Hallmark’s art department and discovered her love of miniatures in the 1950s. The other, Mary Harris Francis, was a former teacher who started acquiring dollhouses in 1974.) Since then, the museum has expanded to 93,000 objects, making this one of the nation’s largest collections of historic toys and the world’s largest collection of fine-scale miniatures. The galleries are bright, colourful and fun for all ages, explaining the background behind everything from G.I. Joe to teddy bears.
For the musical heritage: 18th and Vine Historic District
Famously America’s original art form, jazz was born in New Orleans, in Memphis — and in this historically African American neighbourhood. Charlie Parker, a son of Kansas City, got his start here. And with Prohibition not vigorously enforced, the clubs continued to rock through the 1920s and ’30s. Walk through the history at the American Jazz Museum, and take in the tunes at the on-site Blue Room; jam sessions are free on Monday nights, with affordable sets ($10 U.S. each) on Friday and Saturday nights. Don’t leave the neighbourhood without trying some of the city’s best barbecue at the long-running Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, which has attracted celebrities and U.S. presidents.
For fresh food and weird relics: City Market and the Arabia Steamboat Museum
While KC’s Missouri River waterfront has long been industrial, City Market has been a bright spot since 1857. You’ll find restaurants and merchants open daily year-round, as well as a farmer’s market, the region’s largest, on weekends. Enjoy your choice of international cuisine, or brunch at Brown & Loe for the mean Southern croque madame, with pimento cheese and crispy pork belly. Don’t miss the market’s bizarre and amazing Arabia Steamboat Museum, featuring artifacts from a 19th-century sunken vessel, including the world’s oldest pickles, dug up from the Missouri River by four local treasure hunters.
For great gallery hopping: Crossroads Arts District
Spreading out on a gentle rise in the shadow of downtown KC, this walkable neighbourhood, once a gritty warehouse quarter, is home to some 400 artists and 100 independent studios. Grab grilled cheese and tater tots, served without irony, at a real greasy spoon like Town Topic Hamburgers, founded in 1937 and open 24/7. Stroll past famous buildings, including the old (but still mid-century cool) TWA headquarters. Browse hipster record shops, take a graffiti tour, or just deep-dive into the art. Jones Gallery displays KC artists over three floors, while the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center has showcased pieces ranging from textile paintings to plaster works.
