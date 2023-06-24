 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

Alligator cheesecake and fried bologna sandwiches — to find the best food in New Orleans, I asked the locals

4 min to read

It’s mid-morning on a weekday, but we’ve already poured wine and cracked a few beers, and the smells of southern classics are wafting through the room. “The key to a good gumbo is a great roux, so your job is to never stop stirring,” says chef Eric Perkins, showing me the proper pace at the New Orleans School of Cooking.

In addition to the chicken gumbo, my fellow aspiring cooks work away on barbecue shrimp and grits, as well as white chocolate bread pudding. Perkins pops in, gives advice and keeps up a patter on the long, diverse culinary history of the Crescent City, including the differences between Cajun and Creole. One point, of many: “For proteins, Creole is focused on seafood. (With) Cajun, you say, OK, what’s running around in the swamp? Alligator, possum, squirrel, raccoon.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred