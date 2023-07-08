 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

‘A secret pocket in wine country’: A celebrated cookbook author shares her summery favourites in a charming Ontario town

2 min to read

Chef Christine Flynn has her plate full. She sells her own condiment, Buzz Hot Honey, a spicy-sweet Niagara wildflower honey made in collaboration with Cook With Zing. She’s the executive chef at Toronto’s iQ Food Co. and also the proprietor of the Good Earth Food & Wine Co. in Beamsville, Ont., where she pours wine and hosts cooking classes. And this spring, she launched her newest cookbook, “A Generous Meal,” focusing on modern recipes for dinner. “It’s a love letter to the pleasures of cooking and eating, whether you are feeding your family or just having a quiet, restorative meal on your own,” says Flynn.

When she does have downtime at home in the Niagara Benchlands, she opts for activities that restore and refuel: quiet date nights, foraging in nature, or digging through the excellent array of antique hideaways in and around Beamsville, a community within the town of Lincoln, which also includes the nearby community of Jordan Station.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred