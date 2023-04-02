 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Travel
Travel

A chef’s guide to where to eat, drink and explore in Hong Kong — including the best dim sum

2 min to read
Article was updated
A chef’s guide to where to eat, drink and explore in Hong Kong — including the best dim sum

A view of the West Kowloon Cultural District, with the M+ museum shown at left. - Kevin Mak

David Lai was already one of Hong Kong’s most respected chefs when he opened his restaurant Neighborhood in 2014, choosing to locate it in a discreet alleyway and make it an intimate and cosy space, the essence of a neighbourhood joint.

His European-inspired menu changes weekly, and the restaurant is booked out weeks in advance. Neighborhood placed ninth in the most recent Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings but has been a regular on the list since opening; Lai also earned a peer-voted accolade, winning the Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award 2022.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred