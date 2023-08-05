‘A celebration of the indomitable spirit of enslaved people’: Inside Junkoo, the joyful Bahamas emancipation parade

As the clock strikes 2 a.m. on a hot night in July, a sea of celebrants, clad in costumes with baby blue and yellow trims to represent the Bahamian flag, begin dance-kicking through downtown Nassau.
A float emblazoned with a massive, glittery gold “50” tracks behind, as a marching band sounds out. Cowbells clang between the booms of goatskin drums, blaring trombones, and whistles to the tune of “Brown Girl in the Ring.”
The bevy of brown girls (and guys) in this ring of revelry are celebrating the Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence the best way the island nation knows how: with a Junkanoo parade.
“We live for Junkanoo,” yells Bahamian Tricia Belows as she watches on from behind barricades set up for attendees. “There’s nothing like it.”
Junkanoo is a grand parade showcasing Bahamian culture. Thousands of participants joyfully dance to live music in a rhythmic procession called “rushin’.” Paraders “rush” in organized groups, which are judged by a panel on their costumes and performance for prizes. The parade barrels onto the streets of the Bahamas overnight.
Traditionally held on New Year’s Day, Boxing Day and Independence Day (July 10), these parades also take place during the annual Junkanoo Summer Festival and the Just Rush competition in the summer.
In addition, many hotels throughout the Bahamas offer Junkanoo shows for guests throughout the year. The sprawling luxury resort Baha Mar in Nassau, for instance, hosts daily small-scale parades, and celebrations during the week of July 10, as well as year-round.
Junkanoo began centuries ago, when African slaves on Bahamian plantations celebrated on the only three days off from forced labour that they would be given: during Christmas holidays. They would don costumes and masks and dance in the streets, into the wee hours on Dec. 26 and New Year’s Day, to conceal their celebrations in the dark of night.
While the etymology of Junkanoo is disputed, some believe it is named after “John Canoe,” the European name given to the chief of the tribal Ahanta people from Ghana. Canoe fought European control of Ahanta, making him into a figurehead hero of slaves. He has been celebrated ever since via Junkanoo, says Arlene Ferguson, founder of the Educulture Junkanoo Museum in Nassau.
“ (Junkanoo) is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of enslaved people who refused to accept their label as animals, and who reaffirmed their humanity by recreating their festivals from home, to reclaim our heritage,” says Ferguson.
These secret, spontaneous celebrations evolved slowly over the decades. Today, large-scale parades and parties take place throughout the Caribbean and other parts of the world on Emancipation Day weekend (typically the first weekend in August), although the carnivals may be known by other names.
Here in Toronto, for instance, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival (formerly Caribana) originated as a celebration of emancipation, but has since grown to become one of the world’s largest festivals of Caribbean culture, with more than 2 million attendees in a typical year.
For many, the significance of these celebrations runs deep.
“(Caribbean immigrants in Toronto) were marginalized and faced discrimination in jobs, housing, law enforcement, education and just existing,” says Jamaican-Canadian Russell Preddie, who attended the very first Caribana, in 1967. “We hoped Caribana would render us sufficiently visible, provide some worth and change our fortunes.”
“We were celebrating in Toronto with food from every Caribbean island and music that was not played on Canadian radio and would not be for years,” he adds. “(It was) a huge party that made you forget the rest of reality. We looked forward to Caribana every year.”
So, as folks prepare to “rush” or “jump up!” this weekend, know that they’re celebrating more than just culture; they’re also commemorating liberation from one of the darkest chapters of history.
Charmaine Noronha travelled as a guest of Baha Mar, which did not review or approve this article.