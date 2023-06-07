 Skip to main content
When you’re Girlfriend’s on Mars, a tragi-comic future seems inevitable

Deborah Willis’ debut novel “Girlfriend on Mars,” veers giddily on the brink between satire and tragedy, transporting us to places we never dreamed we’d go. Central characters Kevin and Amber have been together for fourteen years since they met as teens in Thunder Bay. Now they share a combined grow-op/basement apartment in Vancouver, living off income from their superior product, Amber’s receptionist job and Kevin’s occasional film work.

Home is an overheated Garden of Eden (“better than the original” claims Kevin), where Kevin fondly regards their pot plants — from infancy to maturity — as their offspring. His previous literary and acting ambitions have fizzled into playing extras in the odd movie, like “stranger in the crowd,” a part he imagines his father might have played, had he ever met him. His writing is DOA, superseded by his fondness for weed and ’shrooms, and his fretting whenever Amber strays from their relationship.

