What does the question ‘Where Are You From?’ mean when you’ve always lived here?

I’ve always had a fraught relationship with the question: Where are you from? There’s been more conversation in recent years, that such a question is most often directed at racialized folks, and assumes a lack of belonging, implies that the person in question cannot possibly be ‘from here.’ But even before I could articulate this discomfort, the question confounded me. I am often asked if I am from India, or if my family is, and while the answer isn’t no, it also isn’t cleanly yes.

My great-grandparents left British-ruled India for British-ruled East Africa in the early 1900s, where three generations of my family settled, first in Kenya and then in Uganda, until they were exiled in 1972 under the dictator Idi Amin’s decree to expel all Asians from the country. The foods I grew up eating, the language we speak at home, rest somewhere between India and Uganda, a hybrid of plantain and cassava and chickpea, Gujarati and Swahili and English. As the only person in my family born in Canada, the question of where I’m from was always further complicated by the fact that I have always lived here.

An error occurred