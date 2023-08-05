There was no money for books so I dropped out of school — it’s a story very few people know

There are a lot of things very few people — even my friends — know about me. Things like, when I was a kid, we often didn’t have coins to feed the washing machine in our apartment building, meaning we couldn’t do laundry and my clothes smelled of cat pee. Or that I slept on the sofa in my father’s one-bedroom apartment because there wasn’t enough money for a bigger place. Or that I dropped out of school because there wasn’t enough money for books and, at 18, thought it was time to go out and earn a living, anyway.
We all have the story we tell of our lives, the narrative we present to others, necessarily abridged and edited to reflect who we feel we are right now. We might feel ashamed, or want to fit in, or feel our story isn’t of value, and so we leave out certain things. When we’re talking about class, that feeling is reinforced by the stories we hear, the stories that are treated as if they matter; in our popular culture they are so often aspirational stories — someone living in poverty is compared and contrasted with those who are higher in status.
Sometimes those stories become cultural touchstones — such as the seminal 1986 John Hughes movie “Pretty in Pink” — or they are greeted as a way into a world we don’t often get close to: J.D. Vance’s 2016 book “Hillbilly Elegy,” for example. Ideas of class and classism are at the heart of both.
In “Pretty in Pink,” Molly Ringwald plays Andie, a working-class teen living with her unemployed father. Thanks to a scholarship, she attends private school, where she struggles to fit in with the wealthy kids, the “richies.” She shops in thrift stores; cleverly rejigging her finds into one-of-a-kind outfits — she has more style in her pinky finger than those with a closet full of Daddy’s credit card purchases.
Her friend, Duckie (Jon Cryer), also an outsider, has carried a flame for her throughout their childhood. Almost inevitably, she doesn’t fall for him but for rich kid Blane (Andrew McCarthy) — and he falls for her. It’s a tricky relationship: class gets in the way. She doesn’t feel she’ll fit in. He’s pressured by others in his peer group to let her go and he does. Andie makes a point of going to the prom with Duckie, unbowed, uttering the famous line “I just wanna let them (the richies) know that they didn’t break me.” The movie was intended to end with a swirl of her pink dress as the two hit the dance floor.
But that ending never saw the light of full release; test audiences saw it and booed, reported USA Today. The cast was called back to reshoot it. This time, as Andie enters the prom on Duckie’s arm, Blane walks over and says, “I believed in you. You didn’t believe in me.” He tells her he loves her, kisses her on the cheek and walks away. The pink swirl is replaced by the two of them kissing in the parking lot — and, fade out, love has prevailed.
We don’t know whether audiences booed the original ending because they didn’t like the idea of the cute, rich love interest being a wimp, or whether they felt Andie should be able to transcend class and land the rich kid. Either way, with the new ending, the movie reinforces ideas of resilience and moral strength, and implies the possibility of upward mobility and a sort of equality of narrative: she was as guilty as him of being intransigent about class; she didn’t think he could change.
When Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” first came out, it was trumpeted as giving voice to working class people. Like many in postwar America (and Canada) his family had moved from rural life to the city, lured by the promise of good jobs. Fifty years later, Vance neatly framed some of the big issues that arose and now festered in working class disillusionment: the need to move for a better job; the decline of manufacturing; the cycle of intergenerational abuse; the opioid academic (that raged through all classes of North American families), whether you agreed with its Republican ideals or not.
I’m not a fan of Vance and his politics but, when his book first came out, it found a space in a market that was struggling to understand the populist movement after the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States; Vance was an anti-welfare, pull-yourself-up kind of character, with a childhood steeped in chaos and abuse.
The 2020 movie made by director Ron Howard was a different thing altogether, summed up by its ending: a roundup of the main characters, set to jaunty music as the credits rolled, snapshots of a happy life now that, phew, they made it through the tough times, with Vance ending up at Yale Law School. In Howard’s hands — Howard who was brought up as Hollywood royalty from a very young age and, while empathetic and liberal in his values, lacks credibility — it becomes, as David Fear memorably wrote in a review for Rolling Stone, “merely poverty-class cosplay, a pantomime of what people derisively call ‘white trash’ triumph and tragedy being sold as prestige drama.”
A way into other worlds
There’s nothing wrong with a good aspirational story. At its best it exposes us to different ways of living; if you grow up in an abusive household, you learn what another life might look like. If you grow up in a small town, the possibilities grow as you see beyond your own familiar horizon. If you live at the intersection of race, gender, sexuality and class, you can see others’ experiences and become empowered to understand what you can and should expect and demand, too.
The problem with “bootstrap” stories is when they become the only narrative — not everyone wants to be a banker or a business person, and money isn’t the only way to measure merit. While Vance may have said about himself and his sister “We’re faking it pretty good — you a soccer mom, me going to Yale,” not everyone feels the need to deny where they came from. They don’t need to buy into a system of endless mobility or acquisition.
They simply want the same opportunities and respect that people from other classes have — lack of resources doesn’t mean laziness; lack of education doesn’t mean a lack of intelligence. And heck, that prevailing narrative rarely takes into account things like luck and privilege, which are often at least equal reasons for our “success” as our own hard work.
What happens when stories are shared
These are the ideas I had in mind when I wrote my book “On Class.” By researching ideas of class, interviewing people from various backgrounds and sharing my own story, I wanted to take a look at how we talk about class in this country — and how we don’t.
I felt vulnerable, of course: while I spent my career creating a safe place for others to tell their stories, I’d never really created that space for myself. Why not? For the same reasons so many of us don’t talk about class: because we feel shame, because we want to fit in, don’t want to make other people feel uncomfortable, don’t want to give others the opportunity to make us feel less than.
And let me point out: I was lucky. I had a small, independent publisher that was willing to publish the story, and I was able to carve out time on weekends and evenings, and by going part-time in my job for a few months.
But very often, these stories don’t get told and artists who need to spend their time making money, who hold down multiple jobs to support themselves instead of making art, are left voiceless. Authors make, on average, around $10,000 a year from their writing, which means that often it’s poor people’s stories that don’t get told.
And so, when they do get told by those with lived experience, they strike a chord. The anger, commiseration and thoughtful answers readers have reached out within the few months since my book was published in May — whether they grew up in poverty or not — showed that people want to talk and they want to hear stories they relate to.
“I am extremely grateful for your honesty,” wrote one reader.
“I, too, lived below the poverty line — not … when I was a kid (although I did not grow up in splendor (sic), but from the moment my parents kicked me out when I was just starting my last year of high school because they wanted me to go out and earn a living. And, oh by the way, women didn’t need a university degree, so get out there and get a job.”
Simply sharing stories provides a way into a conversation, to sharing thoughts.
“Watching the interview (on TVO) inspired my sisters and me to discuss class and share thoughts of our growing up years,” wrote someone else.
“The psychic scars of childhood poverty are deep and well-hidden, and we fight to keep them that way to avoid both our own and others’ discomfort.”
Or people share how the shame has kept them silenced and sometimes led to catastrophic decisions:
“My mom concluded it was better to shack up with a violent alcoholic who could help with the rent than move us into what was then referred to as Ontario Housing. We didn’t move around, but the violence and frequent police visits left me with mild PTSD and oodles of shame. I’m the only member of my family to graduate university (although my younger brother did complete a college program).”
That is the power of voice, and the power of starting a conversation and creating a safe space for others to talk and to listen. It is an opportunity to perhaps better understand each other, to see each other’s humanity and, hopefully, get to the eyes and ears of policymakers so they can understand how their decisions affect others.
That is, after all, what art and storytelling is meant to do: help us understand each other and see the possibilities. Whether between the pages of a book, on the big or small screen, on a gallery wall, on a stage or in a music hall, that’s what it needs to do.
Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas