The writer who makes Toronto thrilling and scary: streetcar short turns? subway failures? And where are the best patties, anyway?

Alicia Gale is in a rut. The 26-year-old protagonist of Zalika Reid-Benta’s delightful debut novel “River Mumma” has returned to Toronto after “four years of undergrad completed in three, another eighteen months in New York, earning an MA and founding a graduate lit mag, and internships at two boutique literary agencies. She was on her way to becoming the next Toni Morrison of publishing, only to graduate and discover a wasteland in place of the opportunities she’d been promised.”
Now she’s back living with her mother, working at a chain clothing store and generally wondering what’s gone wrong in her life. She can barely manage to get it together to attend a party at her co-worker Heaven’s parents’ house, where “she showed up in the grey sweats she’d been wearing all day, with small, December-induced dry patches dotting her hickory-brown face,” resolving to stay for as short a time as possible. Socializing is not Alicia’s thing.
That’s before she meets the mysterious Oni. “She wasn’t sure if she was hallucinating, but she could see a light arcing over Oni’s head, a radiant white halo that turned her into a living medieval painting. The glow shifted with her body, intensifying with each little movement.”
When Oni does a card-reading for Alicia, she seems to open something within the dissatisfied millennial, and Alicia, later that night, encounters River Mumma, a powerful shape-shifting river mermaid out of Jamaican lore, who gives the young woman a quest. Her comb has been stolen, she explains, by a “tourist.” It’s in Toronto, and Alicia has until sundown the next day to return it to River Mumma or, the legendary woman says, “Mi g’way,” taking the rivers with her. Alicia doesn’t have a choice in the matter. “Too late. Yuh already been chosen,” River Mumma says. And then, even worse, “and duppy already know how fi find yuh.”
Together with Heaven, who has studied Jamaican lore academically, and their co-worker Mars (whose real name is Marcus, after Jamaican hero, political activist Marcus Garvey), Alicia finds herself drawn into a quest that she neither wants nor, she feels, has any skills for. As the story progresses, however, the reader — and Alicia — come to realize that her encounter with River Mumma may not have been an accident, that there are connections deep in the past that make her uniquely qualified for the quest that has been imposed upon her. This awareness, however, doesn’t make the task any easier, especially with duppies (in bare essence, ghost demons in terrifying, destructive forms) confronting them at every turn.
Toronto writer Reid-Benta has become one of the foremost contemporary voices of the Jamaican diaspora in Canadian writing. Her first book, the linked story collection “Frying Plantain,” was awarded the Rakuten Kobo Emerging Writer Prize for Literary Fiction and the Danuta Gleed Literary Award, and was longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, among others. Drawing on this underlying material for her debut novel, Reid-Benta writes powerfully of the diasporic experience, the connections between family history and community, and the role and importance of lore and mythic history.
She accomplishes this, however, through a novel that could be described as madcap. One can imagine, while reading, just how much fun Reid-Benta must have had reframing Toronto’s foibles — including streetcar short turns, Uber surge pricing, subway failures and the constant conflict over which station has the best patties — as the stuff of magic realism. It is a thrilling, often scary read, but one can feel Reid-Benta’s sly, side-eye commentary on contemporary culture.
Cultural appropriation of Caribbean cuisine, for example, is a narrative key to the book, as is the presence of a certain unnamed Toronto singer, “in a black sweatshirt and joggers, all slick and glossy,” whose Bridle Path mansion figures prominently. And the fantastic events — in every sense of the term — that take place at the Royal York are really the icing on the cake.