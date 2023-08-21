 Skip to main content
The writer who makes Toronto thrilling and scary: streetcar short turns? subway failures? And where are the best patties, anyway?

Alicia Gale is in a rut. The 26-year-old protagonist of Zalika Reid-Benta’s delightful debut novel “River Mumma” has returned to Toronto after “four years of undergrad completed in three, another eighteen months in New York, earning an MA and founding a graduate lit mag, and internships at two boutique literary agencies. She was on her way to becoming the next Toni Morrison of publishing, only to graduate and discover a wasteland in place of the opportunities she’d been promised.”

Now she’s back living with her mother, working at a chain clothing store and generally wondering what’s gone wrong in her life. She can barely manage to get it together to attend a party at her co-worker Heaven’s parents’ house, where “she showed up in the grey sweats she’d been wearing all day, with small, December-induced dry patches dotting her hickory-brown face,” resolving to stay for as short a time as possible. Socializing is not Alicia’s thing.

