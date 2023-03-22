 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 22

Toronto Star bestsellers lists show the books Canadians bought this week.

3 min to read
Article was updated
The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 22

"Paris: The Memoir" by Paris Hilton, "Song of the Sparrow" Tara MacLean and "The Story of Us" by Catherine Hernandez are all on this week’s bestsellers list. - HarperCollins / Toronto Star composite

Trending

In publishing circles, it’s accepted wisdom that short stories are a tougher sell than novels. It takes a literary star like Margaret Atwood to propel a collection onto the bestseller list — and that success may be fleeting. Last week her “Old Babes in the Wood” was No. 1 on the Star’s Original Fiction list. This week it languished at No. 13, and therefore didn’t crack our Original list. It ranks No. 3 on the Canadian list.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred