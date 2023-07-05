The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending July 5

Trending
It’s impossible to understate the popularity of escapist reading at this time of the year. This week, for example, the top 14 books sold in Canada were romances, thrillers, or a combination of the two.
But what isn’t reflected on the Star’s Original Fiction list this week is the book that sold best across all categories last week — fiction, non-fiction, hardback and paper. It’s not on our list because it isn’t an “original”: It’s Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, “Too Late,” which Grand Central has just re-released. Hoover became a superstar novelist two years ago — but she has written 25 novels since 2012, so there’s a bounty of CoHo novels awaiting recent fans, many of whom are Young Adult readers and TikTok visitors.
Note too that the quirky “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus, which was published in March 2022, is back on the Original fiction list (at No. 5) — likely a result of enthusiastic word-of-mouth and summer reading lists.
Can I offer a personal recommendation for the cottage or villa or backyard Muskoka chair? It is “Yellowface,” an intensely immersive thriller by R.F. Kuang, which is No. 10 on this week’s list. One of my favourite books so far this year.
You have to scroll down the list to find the first non-fiction title: It’s “Spare,” Prince Harry’s autobiography, which has been swapping it out for top spot with Elliot Page’s “Pageboy” in recent weeks.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown (3)*
2. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley (4)
3. Zero Days, Ruth Ware, Simon & Schuster (2)
4. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking (4)
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Canada (4)
6. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking (9)
7. Palazzo, Danielle Steel, Delacorte (1)
8. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley (10)
9. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Simon & Schuster (13)
10. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow (6)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (25)
2. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada (4)
3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ramin Zahed, Sony, Abrams (1)
4. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (6)
5. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel, Knopf Canada (1)
6. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (11)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (116)
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (32)
9. 1964: Eyes of the Storm, Paul McCartney, Jill Lepore, Liveright (2)
10. My Friend Anne Frank, Hannah Pick-Goslar, Dina Kraft, Little Brown (5)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
3. I Only Read Murder, Ian Ferguson, Will Ferguson, HarperCollins Canada
4. The Drowning Woman, Robyn Harding, Grand Central
5. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
6. Someday I’ll Find You, C.C. Humphreys, Doubleday Canada
7. The Lie Maker, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow
8. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
9. Everything She Feared, Rick Mofina, MIRA
10. Have You Seen Her, Catherine McKenzie, Simon & Schuster
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada
2. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
4. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
5. True Reconciliation, Jody Wilson-Raybould, McClelland & Stewart
6. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Studies
7. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
8. Unbroken, Angela Sterritt, Greystone
9. The Survivor, Josef Lewkowicz, Michael Calvin, HarperCollins Canada
10. Run Toward the Danger, Sarah Polley, Penguin Canada
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
3. Let the Games Begin! (the Bad Guys #17), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
6. Karen’s Haircut (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
7. From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney-Hyperion
8. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, HarperCollins
9. Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher’s Pet, Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre, Nicole Andelfinger, Penguin Random House
10. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Eiffers, Penguin
2. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin, Pocket
4. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
7. The Pivot Year, Brianna West, Thought Catalog
8. Everything I Know about Love, Dolly Alderton, Harper Perennial
9. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Janet Mills, Amber-Allen
10. Attached, Amir Levin, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
* Number of weeks on list