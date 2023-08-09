The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Aug. 9

Trending
The bestseller lists this week includes two notable debuts — fiction from one of America’s greatest novelists and an autobiography by one of Canada’s top journalists.
The novel is “Tom Lake,” the 10th novel by Ann Patchett, whose last book, The Dutch House, was nominated for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize. “Tom Lake” involves an enduring literary trope: three daughters, gathered at the family home in Michigan, learn much about themselves as they listen to their mother recount a long-ago romance at a theatre company called Tom Lake (you’ll want to read the Star’s interview with her. It debuts at No. 2 on the fiction list and is sure to be on many book club reading lists in the fall.
The autobiography is “Paper Trails: From the Backwoods to the Front Page, a Life in Stories,” by Roy McGregor, who has reported and columnized over the years for Canada’s top magazine and newspapers, including this one. His focus has been on the north, the land, through his writing about Native culture, nature and what it means to be a Canadian. For many of us, part of closing up the cottage every year has been reading McGregor’s columns about closing up his own patch of heaven. “Paper Trails” ranks No. 2 on the Original fiction list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.
Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Everyone Here Is Lying, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada (2)*
2. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett, Harper (1)
3. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Red Tower (4)
4. The Bone Hacker, Kathy Reichs, Simon & Schuster (1)
5. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (38)
6. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (93)
7. The Collector, Daniel Silva, Harper (3)
8. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (16)
9. Just Another Missing Person, Gillian McAllister, William Morrow (1)
10. Zero Days, Ruth Ware, Simon & Schuster (7)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (16)
2. Paper Trails, Roy McGregor, Random House Canada (1)
3. Beyond the Story, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur, Flatiron (5)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (36)
5. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada (9)
6. How to Survive History, Cody Cassidy, Penguin (3)
7. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (11)
8. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (30)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (121)
10. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel, Knopf Canada (5)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Everyone Here Is Lying, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada
2. The Accident, Linwood Barclay, Anchor
3. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
4. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
5. I Only Read Murder, Ian Ferguson, Will Ferguson, HarperCollins Canada
6. Recipe for a Good Life, Lesley Crewe, Vagrant
7. The Drowning Woman, Robyn Harding, Grand Central
8. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. The Librarianist, Patrick deWitt, House of Anansi
10. Falling Back in Love with Being Human, Kai Cheng Thom, Penguin Canada
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. Paper Trails, Roy MacGregor, Random House Canada
2. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada
3. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada
4. What I Wish I Said, Jaime Watt, Optimum
5. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Studies
6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
7. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
8. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
9. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry, Flatiron
10. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Dawn of the Light Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #24), Tracey West, Matt Loveridge, Scholastic
2. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Karen’s Haircut (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games novel), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
5. We’ll Always Have Summer, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
6. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. A Super Scary Narwhalloween (Narwhal and Jelly Book #8), Ben Clanton, Tundra
9. Let the Games Begin! (Bad Guys #17), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. It’s Not Summer Without You, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Eiffers, Penguin
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin, Pocket
3. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
5. Everything I Know about Love, Dolly Alderton, Harper Perennial
6. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
7. Spirit Talker, Shawn Leonard, Hay House
8. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
9. Attached, Amir Levin, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
10. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
*Number of weeks on the list