The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Aug. 2

“Everyone Here Is Lying,” the latest novel from Shari Lapena, the reigning Canadian star of the domestic thriller, outsold every title across all categories (fiction, non-fiction, hardback or reprint) last week, proving the enduring pull of twisty tales involving seemingly ordinary people — especially at this time of year.
In fact, the top 20 books sold in Canada over the past week were dominated by fiction, in order of popularity, crime fiction (thrillers, suspensers, whodunits and police procedurals) and romances, with a smattering of fantasy and science fiction.
And tucked away amongst the bestselling novels were a couple of non-fiction titles worthy of note.
The first is “Baking Yesteryear,” by B. Dylan Hollis, which isn’t on our primary bestseller list because it’s a cookbook (we feature the top 10 cookbooks every five weeks). It was the second most purchased book this week, unusual for a cookbook, especially a novelty cookbook: its subtitle is “The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” a huge nostalgic buffet of 101 recipes from the best (and worst) trends of the past. Looks like fun.
Another non-fiction title selling briskly is “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” spurred by the massive box-office success of director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” By writer Kai Bird and historian Martin J. Sherwin, the book won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for biography and was Nolan’s inspiration. It is not on the Star’s non-fiction list because it is a reprint.
Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Everyone Here Is Lying, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada (1)*
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Red Tower (3)
3. The Collector, Daniel Silva, Harper (2)
4. Light Bringer, Pierce Brown, Del Ray (1)
5. The Spider, Lars Kepler, McClelland & Stewart (1)
6. It Starts With Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (37)
7. It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (92)
8. Zero Days, Ruth Ware, Simon & Schuster (6)
9. Icebreaker, Hannah Grace, Atria (15)
10. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (61)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. The Wager, David Grann, Doubleday (15)
2. Beyond the Story, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur, Flatiron (4)
3. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations (29)
4. How to Survive History, Cody Cassidy, Penguin (2)
5. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada (8)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (120)
7. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House Canada (29)
8. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada (10)
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (35)
10. What I Wish I Said, Jaime Watt, Optimum (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Everyone Here Is Lying, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Viking
3. The Whispers, Ashley Audrain, Viking
4. I Only Read Murder, Ian Ferguson, Will Ferguson, HarperCollins Canada
5. The Drowning Woman, Robyn Harding, Grand Central
6. Recipe for a Good Life, Lesley Crewe, Vagrant
7. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
8. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Penguin Canada
9. The Librarianist, Patrick deWitt, House of Anansi
10. The Maid, Nita Prose, Penguin Canada
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Studies
2. Pageboy, Elliot Page, HarperCollins Canada
3. Truth Telling, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada
4. What I Wish I Said, Jaime Watt, Optimum
5. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
6. The Trail of Nenaboozhoo, Bomglizhik Isaac Murdoch, Christi Belcourt, Kegedonce
7. Serpents and Other Spiritual Beings, Bomglizhik Isaac Murdoch, Patricia BigGeorge, Kegedonce
8. Outsider, Brett Popplewell, Collins
9. Someone You Know, Catherine Fogarty, Collins
10. Fire Weather, John Vaillant, Knopf Canada
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. The Final Gambit, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. One of Us Is Back, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte
4. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Karen’s Haircut (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix
6. Let the Games Begin! (Bad Guys #17), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Dawn of the Light Dragon: A Branches Book (Dragon Masters #24), Tracey West, Matt Loveridge, Scholastic
8. We’ll Always Have Summer, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. It’s Not Summer Without You, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE
1. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery
2. The Psychology of Money, Morgan Housel, Harriman
3. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata
4. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen R. Covey, Sean Covey, Jim Collins, Simon & Schuster
5. The Daily Stoic, Ryan Holiday, Stephen Hanselman, Portfolio
6. The Intelligent Investor (Revised Edition), Benjamin Graham, Harper Business
7. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House
8. Unreasonable Hospitality, Will Guidara, Optimism
9. I Will Teach You to Be Rich: the Journal, Ramit Sethi, Workman
10. The Coaching Habit, Michael Bungay Stanier, Page Two
*Number of weeks on the list