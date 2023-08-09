 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

Real-life radio host writes a novel about being a radio host: and tackles homelessness, the patriarchy and a radio station with the call letters ‘FU’

2 min to read

Talk about sleep deprivation. Millions of people know what it’s like to have a newborn baby, fewer to have a newborn colicky baby, and fewer still to hold a job as an early-morning radio host at the same time.

Gregor Craigie, father of three sons and host of CBC Radio’s “On The Island” in Victoria, whose own brain may well have been rewired by the experience, tells readers all about that triple whammy in excruciating but very funny detail in his debut novel, “Radio Jet Lag.” And that’s from the opening scene on, when Craigie’s fictional alter-ego Stephen Millburn — breakfast news show host at CIFU in Victoria, sometimes unfortunately known by the last two letters of its call sign — tries to deal with a clamouring 3:30 a.m. alarm before three-month-old Noah wakes up. He fails, of course, knocking over a glass of water and the bedside lamp in his flailing. All in all, though, a better morning than a year later when Noah awakens his father with a solid, lip-splitting kick in the teeth.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred