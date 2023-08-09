Real-life radio host writes a novel about being a radio host: and tackles homelessness, the patriarchy and a radio station with the call letters ‘FU’

Talk about sleep deprivation. Millions of people know what it’s like to have a newborn baby, fewer to have a newborn colicky baby, and fewer still to hold a job as an early-morning radio host at the same time.
Gregor Craigie, father of three sons and host of CBC Radio’s “On The Island” in Victoria, whose own brain may well have been rewired by the experience, tells readers all about that triple whammy in excruciating but very funny detail in his debut novel, “Radio Jet Lag.” And that’s from the opening scene on, when Craigie’s fictional alter-ego Stephen Millburn — breakfast news show host at CIFU in Victoria, sometimes unfortunately known by the last two letters of its call sign — tries to deal with a clamouring 3:30 a.m. alarm before three-month-old Noah wakes up. He fails, of course, knocking over a glass of water and the bedside lamp in his flailing. All in all, though, a better morning than a year later when Noah awakens his father with a solid, lip-splitting kick in the teeth.
But there’s more to “Radio Jet Lag” than sympathy-inducing slapstick, elements that make it as engrossing as it is entertaining. CIFU is a privately owned radio station, languishing in last place in the local market when Millburn is hired. He and the other staff soon prove themselves excellent journalists and the ratings begin to climb. The grumpy and very conservative owner, George Caulfeild, is pleased with Millburn, with two caveats. First is his contempt for what he calls, with deliberate dismissiveness, maternity rather than parental leave, making Caulfeild almost as big a contributor to Millburn’s endless sleeplessness as Noah and the twin brothers who follow. More importantly, Caulfeild, already enraged by years of local “tree-huggers, whale-huggers, and wolf-huggers,” wants no more reporting about a “woke mob of entitled anarchists trespassing on public property.”
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW
That would be the downtown homeless encampment, based on the actual one formed on lawn of the provincial courthouse in downtown Victoria in 2015 and 2016, the years of “Radio Jet Lag”’s setting. Craigie covered it and the stories of those who lived there extensively in real life, as does Millburn. And both acknowledge, one in the novel and one in talking about it, that Caulfeild is by no means factually wrong — a lot of listeners didn’t want to hear about the encampment or homelessness, at least not at breakfast. For his part, Millburn is unshakably committed to following one story arising from the situation: someone is promising money to its inhabitants if they depart. The tension between owner and star employee starts to boil over. It explodes in a finely crafted CIFU office denouement even more chaotic than a Millburn family morning, as Craigie deftly ties his varied themes together.
Brian Bethune has written extensively about books, ideas, religion, culture and business for Maclean’s and other publications. He earned his PhD in medieval studies from the University of Toronto.