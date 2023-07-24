Notorious internet it girl Caroline Calloway finally delivers with ‘Scammer’

Caroline Calloway is in physical pain. She tells me she has been hand-glueing Italian patterned paper into the front and back covers of each copy of her new self-published book, “Scammer” (at a personal cost of more than $30,000), and some of the glue has gotten in her eye.
“I keep joking with my mom that my next scandal is going to be how poor the working conditions are in the factory,” she says over FaceTime, propped up with pillows because preparing all her books for shipping has really taken a toll on her neck and back.
Calloway, a 31-year-old internet It girl with a passionate, often hateful following, has done what everyone said she couldn’t: Finished her memoir and put it out into the world. She opened preorders back in 2020, and announced the title would be “Scammer,” reclaiming the descriptor she was branded with after failing to deliver on her promises. Case in point: she announced a national tour of creativity workshops but only one happened, and the internet crucified her when the event didn't live up to the hype.
“Scammer” has been delayed multiple times, to the point where one follower made notebooks with her proposed cover design, calling them “the closest thing we’ll get to the real thing.” Fans like that, of which she has many, eat up her every move. And she obliges, documenting her life down to the minute like a love-to-hate-her reality TV star condensed down to Instagram.
She first gained notoriety in 2014 by posting about her misadventures as an American student abroad at Cambridge University in England. She partied with the who's-who of the school and dated well-connected young men, and parlayed the interest in this into a book deal with a $100,000 advance.
Then, she had one of the most public friendship breakups of all time. Her former best friend, fellow writer Natalie Beach, claimed she had been integral to Calloway’s launch to fame by ghostwriting some of her Instagram captions and part of her book proposal. She laid out her accusations in a 2019 essay in The Cut, titled “I was Caroline Calloway,” that immediately went viral.
By the time Beach’s takedown came out, Calloway had already reneged on her book deal, saying it reduced “female artists to stories about the boys they date.” She paid back the advance by posting topless photos on OnlyFans while (half) dressed as literary heroines.
She’s found other creative money-making streams. Through Instagram, she’s sold single tarot cards with her musings written on them for $15 USD, cut-and-paste paper collages for hundreds of dollars each, and her used clothes and apartment wares. She sold a face oil branded “Snake Oil” at $65 USD for one ounce, which wound up with four Federal Trade Commission complaints and one to the Food and Drug Administration. Sometimes her fans complain their orders aren’t delivered: her response is that if they need a refund, she will always grant it.
During the pandemic, Calloway left New York City and moved to be with family in Florida, only to be sued by her former landlord for leaving her apartment trashed and not paying her rent. A Subreddit with more than 16,000 members followed the court case in real time; ultimately, she reached a deal to pay back her rent in instalments.
This time, she engaged with her critics even more directly than usual. While filming a mini Vice documentary that aired in February 2023, Calloway called and talked to hundreds of people from the Subreddit who had bonded over making fun of her. She says the conversations had very little to do with her at all — they just wanted to tell her about their own lives and problems.
“I see now that they get a lot of community out of cyberbullying me,” she says. “I wish they found it a different way. But, like, being a human is hard, and being lonely makes everything worse. I'm glad they have each other.”
I caught on to Calloway in early 2019 and never doubted she would have something interesting to say when she got around to writing her book. She fails, as we all do, she just does it out loud. But she has always stayed true to herself. “I’m chaotic,” she once tweeted. “I love my work. My work is writing, painting, photography, posting on social media, and living inside a Truman Show of my own making — performance art. Most ppl do not consider what I make to be art. More chaos ensues.”
She tells me that what pushed her to finish “Scammer” was seeing Beach’s own leaked book proposal, much of which was about her. “I was just so angry,” Calloway says, adding that she had been plagued by creative blocks but was motivated to release her own book first. She beat it by four days; Beach’s book of essays, “Adult Drama,” came out June 20.
In chaotic Calloway fashion, “Scammer” quickly proves to be only the beginning. She reveals some secrets fans have long wanted to know about (yes, she did lie on her school transcript to get into Cambridge), but only teases other lore, insisting those stories will come in more detail in an eventual second book. You could see this as annoying, or consistent with her long-standing marketing strategy.
She calls it a “daybook,” because it’s meant to be read in an afternoon. I think it is a delicious, dark and relentlessly entertaining read that should cement her as what she’s always wanted to be: a writer here to stay.
The book reveals the best scam Calloway ever pulled was at first selling a book about her male love interests. These appear in “Scammer” as barely auxiliary supporting characters; its focal relationship is her friendship with Beach, and the anguish of its fallout.
Calloway humanizes herself through telling her side of this story. She admits she was a bad friend to Beach but gives context as to why she behaved the way she did. A major theme is her addiction to Adderall at the time, and what that does to a person, something that was missing from Beach’s 2019 essay. “She presented the symptoms of my disease (mania, prioritizing pills over people) as the smokey poison core of who I am,” writes Calloway. “At what point is lying by omission just lying?”
She doesn’t try to clear her reputation, but describes the unsavoury things she’s done or had done to her in such a raw way that her experience becomes accessible. In her initial book proposal, she’d presented Beach’s stable upbringing as her own, but explains now that she was in fact raised by a father who was a hoarder. “Our possessions owned us, and they let us use the good furniture never,” she writes.
She outs herself as someone who does bad things and has bad thoughts. She writes of a long-held premonition that she will ultimately kill herself, "Not now — not soon, but definitely in my sixties. Maybe fifties, maybe seventies." Despite her historically loose relationship with the truth, this feels like radical honesty and helps transition her from unlikeable caricature to complicated person with a complicated life that she’s chosen to share.
Women who live their lives online, like Calloway, are judged in the extreme. They’re accused of orchestrating their narratives with Machiavellian precision while also being written off as mindless pretty girls who have failed upwards into success by accident. Calloway is all too aware that she’s a prime example of this. At one point, she says, she became so unpopular that “it actually f****ed with a reader’s sense of self if they enjoyed me.” She thinks she’s since transitioned from “sad joke” to “ironic anti-hero.” But ultimately, she’s never needed us to like her. “I always just want to make the best art possible that will outlive me after my death,” she declares. I know it will.
Morgan Bocknek is Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @mobocks