 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

Notorious internet it girl Caroline Calloway finally delivers with ‘Scammer’

5 min to read
Article was updated
Notorious internet it girl Caroline Calloway finally delivers with ‘Scammer’

Caroline Calloway is in physical pain. She tells me she has been hand-glueing Italian patterned paper into the front and back covers of each copy of her new self-published book, “Scammer” (at a personal cost of more than $30,000), and some of the glue has gotten in her eye.

“I keep joking with my mom that my next scandal is going to be how poor the working conditions are in the factory,” she says over FaceTime, propped up with pillows because preparing all her books for shipping has really taken a toll on her neck and back.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred