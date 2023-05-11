 Skip to main content
Lillian Allen: Toronto’s new poet laureate on taking poetry to the city’s street corners

3 min to read

Lillian Allen is considered to be the city’s godmother of rap/hip hop, dub and spoken word poetry scenes.

For years she was a fixture of the Queen Street circuit, when West Queen West was still edgy and centred the arts, poor artists and reggae and punk rock setting the scene. While the city and its people love that edginess, she said, our institutions haven’t quite caught up. That is part of the reason Allen, now 74, said she was surprised to get the email — and later the confirmation — that she was to be the city’s next poet laureate, with a term lasting three years, until 2026, taking over from the outgoing poet laureate A.F. Moritz.

