Lies, sex, Japanese kinbaku and killers-taunting-cops procedurals: these 4 new crime fiction books have it all

None of This Is True
By Lisa Jewell
Atria Books, 384 pp., $26.99
Pay close attention to the title of Lisa Jewell’s latest novel. The British author’s new thriller begins with a chance meeting between Alix Summer, a popular podcaster, and Josie Fair, a mousy and socially awkward woman who turns out not only to share a birthday with Alix, but to have been born in the same hospital. From that inciting coincidence, Jewell crafts a propulsive tale of jealousy, social resentment and marital strife. The serpentine narrative is split between Alix’s and Josie’s perspectives, interspersed with on-the-nose excerpts from a Netflix documentary series based on the women’s relationship. “None of This Is True” is as much an incisive critique of our cultural obsession with true crime entertainment and grifters as it is a psychologically acute descent into the minds of two women, each of whom has her own motives and insecurities informing her actions. Where the truth lies in this murky, fast-paced novel is a constantly moving target.
Pet
Catherine Chidgey
Europa Editions, 336 pp., $26.95
The elusive nature of truth is also at the heart of New Zealand author Catherine Chidgey’s latest psychological thriller, about a 12-year-old girl named Justine who vies for the attention of Mrs. Price, her blond bombshell of a teacher. Willing to go to great lengths to win Mrs. Price’s approval, even so far as betraying her best friend, Amy, Justine starts to suspect all is not well when a series of thefts begin to occur at school and Mrs. Price begins edging ever closer to Justine’s widower father. Chidgey’s skill at creating empathetic and believable characters using precise language and patterns of imagery is so acute that a reader is liable to miss how thoroughly the author is seeding a path toward increasing peril and, ultimately, violence. In this novel, the reader is like the frog in a pot of gradually heating water: we don’t realize the danger we’re in until it’s far too late.
The Rope Artist
Fuminori Nakamura; Sam Bett, trans.
Soho Crime, 288 pp., $36.95
When Kazunari Yoshikawa, a noted practitioner of the Japanese art of kinbaku — a type of rope bondage used in BDSM activities — is found murdered, and one of the investigating detective’s lovers confesses to the crime, the cop fabricates evidence to protect her from discovery. Thus begins a structurally complex narrative that immerses its reader in Japanese spirituality, mythology, and some of the kinkier aspects of rough sex and fetish play. The 19th novel from Nakamura, one of the modern Japanese masters of noir fiction, employs the tactics of pulp novelists to tell a story that exists somewhere in the nexus of grindhouse and Shinto religious practices. The surprisingly philosophical narrative also investigates power dynamics in sexual relationships, and the nature of dominance and submission in role play. Reader beware: this is not your “Fifty Shades of Grey,” book-club approved rendition of BDSM. The sex and violence in the book are raw, nasty and unflinching. You’ve been warned.
The Spider
Lars Kepler; Alice Menzies, trans.
McClelland & Stewart, 496 pp., $24.95
The ninth novel featuring Swedish detective Joona Linna involves his attempt to track down a crafty serial killer who leaves authorities clues to the identity and location of the next victim. The killer, known as the Spider, has a hit list with nine names on it, the last of whom is Joona himself. Given that the killer’s method is consistent over all the murders, at close to 500 pages there is a certain amount of repetition to be had here, as well as elements that feel blatantly lifted from “The Silence of the Lambs” and similar killers-taunting-cops procedurals. But Kepler, the pseudonym for Swedish husband and wife team Alexander and Alexandra Ahndoril, is adept at creating suspenseful set-pieces, including a raid on a cultlike yoga/group sex retreat and an underground climax beneath Stockholm’s motorways. A sequel to the earlier Kepler novels “The Sandman” and “Lazarus,” this new book can be read on its own, though some readers might wish to go back to the earlier volumes for context and background before attempting this one.
Steven W. Beattie is a writer in Stratford, Ont.