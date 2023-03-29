 Skip to main content
Indigenous history, climate change books nab Shaughnessy Cohen Prize nominations

Norma Dunning is seen in an undated handout photo. Dunning is a finalist for the 2023 Saughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing for her book "Kinauvit?: What’s Your Name? The Eskimo Disc System and a Daughter’s Search for her Grandmother". - HO-Writer’s Trust of Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Books about government intervention in Inuit and Indigenous communities, so-called smart cities and climate change have been nominated for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

The winner of the $25,000 award, administered by the Writer’s Trust of Canada, will be announced May 10 at the Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa.

