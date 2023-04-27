 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

Indie bookstores redefine reader’s retail shopping experience — and become part of the community

4 min to read
Article was updated
Indie bookstores redefine reader’s retail shopping experience — and become part of the community

Propietor Martha Sharpe seen in front of her indie bookstore Flying Books in Toronto. - Andrew Francis Wallace

If there are any positive effects arising out of the lockdowns and other patchwork social restrictions of the COVID-19 years, one of the primary benefits might involve a renewed interest in supporting local businesses and communities. The experience of isolation, combined with difficulty travelling, made people recognize the importance of smaller retailers capable of providing more personalized service than huge, anonymous, big-box chains could possibly deliver. In this sense, at least, the pandemic was a boon to one cultural sector in particular: the local independent bookstore.

As the country celebrates the 10th anniversary of Canadian Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29 — where people are encouraged to visit their local indie store — the sense of community support for smaller and independent retailers coming out of the COVID experience is profound. “During the pandemic, communities developed a lot of love for their local businesses,” says Jan Scott, proprietor of Betty’s Bookshelf in St. Mary’s, Ontario. “I think they probably realized that if we don’t support our local businesses, we aren’t going to have any.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred