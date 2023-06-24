 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

Elliot Page on ‘Juno,’ Hollywood, coming out as trans and the new joy he finds in work: ‘There’s a full-bodied sigh of relief now’

6 min to read
Article was updated
Elliot Page on ‘Juno,’ Hollywood, coming out as trans and the new joy he finds in work: ‘There’s a full-bodied sigh of relief now’

"Pageboy," by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books.

Like so many of us, when the world shuddered to a halt during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliot Page found himself face-to-face with the prospect of a great reset. For him, the vision of a different future was something entirely literal.

It was springtime in New York and Page spotted his own reflection in a storefront window, cocooned in a hoodie, his face half-hidden by a mask, and saw a glimmer of possibility. “It was a boy,” he writes, “his body, his walk, the profile with the ball cap.” As the Nova Scotia-born actor, producer, and director recounts in his stirring new memoir, “Pageboy,” the experience was “a portal to a new world.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred