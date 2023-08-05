Dundurn Press publisher Kwame Scott Fraser: we need more working-class publishers to nurture diverse stories

I’m in the position of being a class-conscious, working-class guy who finds himself in this weird situation of also being a CEO of a “glamorous” business. Every now and then one of us workies slips past the filters that normally keep us out of these positions.
In my experience, class is the final frontier when it comes to diversity in Canadian publishing. Looking at the top 15 Canadian authored titles from the past 12 months: a remarkable 33 per cent of the authors are women of colour. There is also LGBTQ representation in line with or exceeding what one might expect proportional to the population. These authors earned anywhere between $62,500 and $360,000 (if we calculate a 10 per cent royalty on book sales, using data from BookNet) from print edition sales in Canada in the period.
Most of those authors have occupations that offer opportunities to mingle in social circles that lead to publishing deals, making them more likely to have books published than your typical working-class person. Publishers spend their time seeking out doctors like Gabor Maté, academics like Suzette Mayr, lawyers like Michelle Good and Judy Raybould-Wilson, and celebrities like Matthew Perry. We publishers also spend a lot of time courting journalists (present and former) who are well represented in the top 15 list with Louise Penny and Carley Fortune, who appears on the list twice. Kate Beaton with “Ducks: Two Years In the Oilsands” stands out as perhaps the only distinctly working-class author in the top 15. Rupi Kaur came from a working-class family but was already a social media influencer when her writing career took off.
All of these occupations offer opportunities to mingle in the social circles that lead to publishing deals. As a publisher, my bestseller of the period is Natalie MacLean’s “Wine Witch on Fire.” Natalie was a mid-level marketing professional before she took a leap of faith and became a full-time wine writer and critic. It was this role with its adjacency to media and glamour and elite circles that got her a publishing deal. Had she remained some anonymous marketing associate at Company X, she would never get the time of day from a publisher no matter how good her writing or taste for wine.
Thanks to advocacy and activism, there is now more racial, gender, ability and sexual diversity among the bestselling Canadian authored titles. Publishers are aware of those historical barriers to entry. Unfortunately, finding working-class authors from outside elite adjacent circles requires a publisher with a working-class consciousness in the first place, and those are quite rare.
Working Class author recommendation: Josie Teed, “British Columbiana,” a memoir of a young woman working as a historical re-enactor at a remote British Columbia tourist attraction. Currently employed as a legal assistant.
Kwame Scott Fraser is the president and publisher of Dundurn Press.