 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

Dundurn Press publisher Kwame Scott Fraser: we need more working-class publishers to nurture diverse stories

1 min to read
Article was updated
Dundurn Press publisher Kwame Scott Fraser: we need more working-class publishers to nurture diverse stories

Kwame Scott Fraser, is the president and publisher of Dundurn Press

I’m in the position of being a class-conscious, working-class guy who finds himself in this weird situation of also being a CEO of a “glamorous” business. Every now and then one of us workies slips past the filters that normally keep us out of these positions.

In my experience, class is the final frontier when it comes to diversity in Canadian publishing. Looking at the top 15 Canadian authored titles from the past 12 months: a remarkable 33 per cent of the authors are women of colour. There is also LGBTQ representation in line with or exceeding what one might expect proportional to the population. These authors earned anywhere between $62,500 and $360,000 (if we calculate a 10 per cent royalty on book sales, using data from BookNet) from print edition sales in Canada in the period.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred