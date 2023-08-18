Ditching St. John’s for Montreal, living millenial life post-COVID: this isn’t your typical coming-of-age novel

In “Back in the Land of the Living,” Marcy’s problem is an old one: wherever she goes, there she is.
After blowing up her whole life in St. John’s — good friends, a girlfriend, monthly documentary screenings and a pretty OK job — she arrives in Montreal looking for a new version of herself, one she might like better.
Eva Crocker’s sophomore novel, following the Giller Prize longlisted and BMO Winterset Award-winning “All I Ask,” explores both the bric-a-brac glamour of Montreal and the squirmy embarrassment of being young and broke in it.
Marcy moves into a loft in Little Italy shared with two sisters; the building is full of artists, and the walls dividing Marcy’s apartment are made of Gyproc and plywood. Two weeks in, she gets invited to help trim marijuana buds in another loft for two hundred bucks. This is where she meets Hannah, who is also queer, who hooks Marcy up with a contract gig teaching AI to recognize hate speech.
Montreal is an education for Marcy, too. The gay underbelly of every city runs on insider trading and she feeds off it: where to work, where to stay, what to wear, what to read, how to live. Such trying-on and casting-off is typical in a coming-of-age novel — it is the process by which we arrive into adulthood. But Marcy’s wobbling steps in the big city only re-entrench what lies beneath the surface: Marcy’s shame, her guilt and self-hatred about what she’s done, and the craving for something bigger and better that drove her to do it.
The novel’s most vividly rendered passages take place in St. John’s. When a younger Marcy’s classmates try to force a used condom into her mouth, there’s a real feeling of pulse and fear. In Montreal, Marcy is adrift and Crocker’s prose drifts too. Marcy spends “most days wandering around alone, trying to make the awe she (feels) about her surroundings outweigh her loneliness.” These registers of awe and loneliness draw the reader into Marcy’s wan emotional world.
If Marcy sometimes feels like the vague shape of a person wandering from one scene to the next, Leanne is fiery and loud, quick to fill in every empty space in Marcy’s life.
The reader meets Leanne before Marcy does, in foreboding asides — “Later, in the thick of her relationship with Leanne, she’d think back to this time and wonder: Of all the possible futures she could have leapt into, why did she pick this one?” — that drive the narrative forward with the dull dread of the inevitable. Leanne is tall, works at a pizza place, comes from money but doesn’t speak to her parents.
She introduces Marcy to her friends on their second date and her sister on their third, but ices her out constantly, saying she “needs space.” Marcy falls hard and fast. You get the sense that, like in her spotty and precarious gig work, Marcy is being taken advantage of. Piecemeal jobs, piecemeal affections.
Leanne is a recognizable type in lesbian circles. Still, there’s something threadbare to her presence on the page. Their rocky relationship is outlined, but not filled in.
Most of the characters in “Back in the Land of the Living” feel as ghostly as Marcy. They appear and disappear like stars on a cloudy night. In a busy supermarket, as over the phone Leanne asks her how she feels about non-monogamy, Marcy becomes overwhelmed by the physical reality of other people, the forced intimacy of a crowd, how they “darted in front of you or kept pushing their carts right at you.” She leaves her basket in the aisle and escapes into the “dark and cold” instead.
Is this what it means to be in the land of the dead? If so, how do we get out? Most of the novel takes place before COVID-19. When physical distancing comes into effect, Marcy slips away from her new friends with ease. But other people are inevitable. Wherever she is, however much she distances herself, there they are.
Crocker shows that our ways of connecting to one another were already fractured; perhaps the pandemic has forced us, like Marcy, to think more and try harder. Perhaps we are only now learning how to really live with each other.
Sadie Graham is a writer of essays and fiction living in Toronto.