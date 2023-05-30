 Skip to main content
Creation, discovery focus of Ottawa writer Jennifer Falkner’s ‘exquisite’ debut short story collection ‘Above Discovery’

“The heartbreak of archeology,” writes Jennifer Falkner in her story “Lion in the Desert,” “is that every act of discovery must also be an act of destruction. … Discoveries shift in importance, significance wavers, meanings blur as you try to translate field notes into conclusions.”

Falkner, a writer in Ottawa, might easily be describing her own technique in her debut collection, a group of strange, slippery stories that traverse continents and eras, shuffling between history, metaphor, and myth. Like the sculptor in “The Stonecutter’s Masterpiece,” the closing story in the volume and one of its finest, Falkner chisels away at her material, gradually teasing out something esthetically pleasing and surprising, only to find that recognizable figure morph into something even more unexpected.

