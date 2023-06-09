 Skip to main content
Creating a better future: How to take our instinct to belong to a group and turn it into a force for good

Creating a better future: How to take our instinct to belong to a group and turn it into a force for good

Our Tribal Future, by David R. Sampson, St. Martin's Publishing, 432 pages, $39.99

Tribalism, argues University of Toronto biological anthropologist David Samson in “Our Tribal Future: How to Channel Our Foundational Human Instincts into a Force for Good,” was a species-defining evolutionary adaptation for humans. Without it, wide-scale co-operation, altruism, and complex groups would have been impossible. Like almost everything human, though, tribalism has a downside: a murderous lean toward xenophobia, dehumanization, and brutal violence.

In an interview with The Star, Samson, 40, talks about how maladaptive tribalism has become in a fractured world, and provides a road map on how to stress its best parts and suppress its worst. And about the unique “identity stack” he brings to the task: Samson is one of only a handful of scientists who have done field research among both human forager societies and wild chimpanzees; he grew up in Indiana in a fundamentalist cult where his Quebecois father was a minister for 25 years; and he’s an enthusiastic member of the Society for Creative Anachronism.

