Colson Whitehead’s crime novel ‘Crook Manifesto’ among the most historically resonant fiction around

Crook Manifesto, by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday Canada, 336 pages, $36

Whether he’s writing the sort of novel that brings him Pulitzer Prizes (“The Underground Railroad,” “The Nickel Boys”) or what can be called — very loosely — crime novels, Colson Whitehead mines familiar thematic seams.

There’s the inseparability of time, place and individual — New York City, Whitehead’s hometown, is as alive as any character in his new book “Crook Manifesto,” and as helplessly adrift in historical currents. Within that overall inevitability, contingency rules individual lives — a truly remarkable number of fatal and near-fatal encounters follow a young woman’s decision to return home for a few days — and family kick-starts the uncontrollable events.

