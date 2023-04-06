 Skip to main content
Christina Sharpe’s new book ‘Ordinary Notes’ explores beauty, art and the complexity of Black life: Excerpt

5 min to read
Article was updated
Christina Sharpe’s new book ‘Ordinary Notes’ explores beauty, art and the complexity of Black life: Excerpt

In her new book “Ordinary Notes” Toronto writer and professor Christina Sharpe assembles in a beautifully produced volume a series of notes and images that explore questions about loss and “the shapes of Black life that emerge in the wake.” What follows is a portion of Note 51: Beauty Is a Method.

I’ve been thinking about what beauty as a method might mean or do: what it might break open, rupture, make possible and impossible. How we might carry beauty’s knowledge with us and make new worlds.

