 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

Catastrophe, connection and the power of words: Tomas Hachard’s debut novel ‘City In Flames’

2 min to read

A near-future City Hall meeting, raucous and thrumming with barely suppressed violence, opens “City in Flames.” Tomas Hachard’s superb debut novel then unfolds in non-linear fashion over a three-year period, leaping back and forth in time over its fault line, “the day of the fires.” But the setting and events are almost immaterial, mere raw material for the sounds and meanings that connect us to one another in a story about the power of words.

Supple in its construction, the novel is as silent as it can be about time, place, and names. The city is Toronto, with its lake to the south and “endless suburbia” to the north, but Hachard calls it Hillside, possibly in tribute to the number of people who die on it. The climate-change disasters that kickstart the political catastrophe, from floods to wildfires, are as off-stage as the deaths that eventually ensue. The populist leader, who rides his City Hall speech to national power before turning on his own followers, is known only as P. The protagonists — star-crossed lovers doesn’t begin to describe them — are simply Sara and Kevin. What matters are the words they exchange, and their silences, the many times Hachard notes, “Connection failed.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred