‘Camp Zero’: a book to haunt your dreams as our world gets hotter

Camp Zero, by Michelle Min Sterling, 304 pages, Knopf Canada, $24.95

“Camp Zero,” the setting (and title) for the debut novel from Vancouver Island-born writer Michelle Min Sterling, is the end of the line. Both literally and figuratively. The small town on the shore of Dominion Lake in Northern Canada died when fossil fuels were outlawed, and “‘the rigs stopped drilling.’” Now, it’s a spot on only the most detailed of maps, beyond the reach of maintained roads, a ghost town. It’s also a symbol of a fallen world: as we read, it’s 2049, and the world has heated to a perilous degree. Fossil fuels are outlawed (too little, too late) and the wealthy live in Floating Cities, moored offshore, while the rest struggle for survival.

It’s a bleak portrait of a world, fewer than three decades away.

An error occurred