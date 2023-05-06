 Skip to main content
Andrew McCarthy — Brat Pack actor turned travel writer — walked the 500-mile Camino with his teenage son. It changed them both

6 min to read

500 miles is a lot. It is, as we all remember, the number of miles a pining lover was willing to walk in the Proclaimers’ song to prove his fealty. It’s the length of the Camino de Santiago, the famed pilgrimage across Spain, beginning in France then going south and west, that the faithful or just the curious have been walking, as legend has it, to reduce the punishment for their sins, set themselves a challenge, or perhaps simply discover something about themselves as they plod those miles of roads that pass through golden fields, villages and small cities. It’s also the length actor, director and writer Andrew McCarthy has walked — twice — taking the route that pilgrims for at least a millennium have been following in honour of the apostle James.

“Everyone I know who has walked the Camino has had a life-changing experience. Everyone,” McCarthy says in an interview on the phone from his home in New York. “There’s something about the Camino that’s beyond just walking 500 miles. Pilgrimage is a funny thing in that there’s nothing new, there’s no discoveries to be made. You’re walking in the footsteps, literally, of millions of people over centuries and centuries. And there’s something in that that’s undeniable once you begin.”

