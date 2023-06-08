 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

Ambition, power a love story, and the physicist who invented the atomic bomb

2 min to read

Harriet Alida Lye opens “Let It Destroy You,” her sophomore novel, with a confidently dramatic flourish. At 9:07 p.m. on August 12, 1945 a scientist waits in a holding cell. As night encroaches, he peers at distant rolling hills and discerns lightly falling snow. “But it is late summer, and what falls is not snow, but ash,” the narrator thinks. “The ash is the reason I am here. It is why they are calling me a war criminal.”

His trial, at the Hague, is set to commence the following day. Whatever the verdict, his life will be lessened. “I am innocent,” the man asserts. And: “Perception is everything.” He resigns himself to recollection: “I may as well start at the beginning.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred