A new thriller from Amy Stuart and a fascinating posthumous read from David Graeber

1 min to read
Article was updated
A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster304 pages $24.99

A Death at the Party, Amy Stuart (Simon & Schuster): Toronto writer Amy Stuart has created a following with her thrillers “Still Mine,” “Still Water” and “Still Here.” This one is a bit different: a stand-alone thriller set at a garden party that has Virginia Woolf’s novel “Mrs. Dalloway” at its core. As Stuart describes it in a note, she aimed to merge: “a classic structure with a modern thriller’s twists and turns.” Stuart is part of a smart coterie of Canadian women who write highly entertaining books that never talk down to their readers.

Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia, David Graeber (Signal): Cultural anthropologist David Graeber famously wrote “Bulls--t Jobs: why they exist and why you might have one” and “Debt: The first 5,000 Years, and is known as an activist, intellectual and critic of inequality. Toward the end of his life (Graeber died in 2020 at age 59), he returned to research on pirates in Madagascar that he had begun in graduate school, after travelling to the island. He unearthed some tantalizing accounts and, with his own notes and stories and other research, pieced together a fascinating story of an egalitarian group of former pirates who founded a republic called Libertalia in the early 1700s. The result is the entertaining and fascinating posthumously published “Pirate Enlightenment.”

