A beautiful confusion, a dreamy mystery: read the book that’s going to get under your skin this summer

Hold tight, forget most of what you knew and enjoy the extraordinary ride. Or something like that. Jason Guriel’s last book, “Forgotten Work,” was described by the New York Times as a “futuristic dystopian rock novel” and this latest offering doesn’t stray far from that pattern. In a way it’s a literary maze, a beautiful confusion, a dreamy mystery wrapped in shades of countless colours and coats.
In “The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles,” the setting is 2070 and the world’s geography is rather different. Newfoundland has disappeared, Tokyo has become the new version of Venice and huge numbers of people live in hivelike housing due to the rising oceans. It’s the same world as in “Forgotten Work,” which I hadn’t read before. It helps to do so but is by no means essential.
Kaye, the central character in this dizzyingly interesting book, is a student looking for an author who prefers to remain firmly out of the public eye. His writing concerns werewolves and monsters, which is not really a surprise, all things considered. In the attempt to find him, Kaye will be obliged to deal with crazed fans of the author in question, international conspiracies, and digressions and diversions which I’m not sure I’ve ever previously encountered.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW
The form is poetry as well as prose. This, for example, is fairly typical:
It might work for you, it might not; and there were in all honesty times when I simply had to stop reading and take a break — the rhythms, though almost always crafted and clever, became too demanding. Thing is, I always returned and am grateful that I did. Because while there are likely the influences of post-1960s poetry, comic book fiction and even streams of consciousness, there is something utterly new and exciting here.
In terms of those influences consider Guriel’s line, “At last, Kaye reached the shop Swann’s Way.” It’s a reference to Proust, who in the final volume of his “In Search of Lost Time” writes, “Every reader, as he reads, is actually the reader of himself. The writer’s work is only a kind of optical instrument he provides the reader so he can discern what he might never have seen in himself without this book. The reader’s recognition in himself of what the book says is the proof of the book’s truth.”
Those words kept prodding away at me as I read this book. There was something going on that moved beneath narrative and plot, and I’m still considering exactly what that is. That’s the sign of important writing, robust storytelling and compelling poetry. I’m very pleased to have encountered this Canadian writer and genuinely excited to follow his journey and work. As to what comes next, I’ve no idea, and for a fiction writer that’s always a very good thing indeed.
Michael Coren is a Toronto-based writer and contributing columnist to the Star’s Opinion section. Follow him on Twitter: @michaelcoren.