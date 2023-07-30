 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Things To Do
  3. Books
Books

A beautiful confusion, a dreamy mystery: read the book that’s going to get under your skin this summer

2 min to read
A beautiful confusion, a dreamy mystery: read the book that’s going to get under your skin this summer

Hold tight, forget most of what you knew and enjoy the extraordinary ride. Or something like that. Jason Guriel’s last book, “Forgotten Work,” was described by the New York Times as a “futuristic dystopian rock novel” and this latest offering doesn’t stray far from that pattern. In a way it’s a literary maze, a beautiful confusion, a dreamy mystery wrapped in shades of countless colours and coats.

In “The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles,” the setting is 2070 and the world’s geography is rather different. Newfoundland has disappeared, Tokyo has become the new version of Venice and huge numbers of people live in hivelike housing due to the rising oceans. It’s the same world as in “Forgotten Work,” which I hadn’t read before. It helps to do so but is by no means essential.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred