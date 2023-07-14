 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Opinion
Opinion

He’s 38, a lifelong bachelor and my best guy friend. Now he’s living with a younger woman and considering marriage. There’s just one problem: Ask Ellie

And Ellie shares reader feedback about a sticky wedding etiquette dilemma

3 min to read
He’s 38, a lifelong bachelor and my best guy friend. Now he’s living with a younger woman and considering marriage. There’s just one problem: Ask Ellie

Advice columnist Ellie Tesher. - Richard Lautens

Q My best guy friend from university lives in a different city from me, but we recently caught up over a long weekend when I visited him. He opened up about a big change in his life: After being a bachelor for years, now — at age 38 — he’s been living with a girlfriend for four months. He hasn’t told anyone in his family.

Since I’m the woman he was closest to during those important years on his own, he shared what he believed was a “strategic” decision about his girlfriend, who is 28. He says he likes her a lot, and “maybe even loves her.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred