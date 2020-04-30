<p>As the <a href="http://thestar.com/coronavirus">COVID-19</a> crisis plateaus, public attention is beginning to focus on other matters.</p><p>In particular, it is returning to issues, such as climate change and pharmacare, that dominated the last federal election.</p><p>Thanks to the pandemic, these concerns have almost disappeared from public debate. Instead, Canadians have been preoccupied with the daily coronavirus body count.</p><p>Is it slowing or accelerating? Is this disease being brought under control? Or will an even more deadly wave hit us again in a few months?</p><p>In a weird way, the pandemic has been a godsend for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority<a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/liberal_party_canada.html"> Liberal government</a>. It has given that government a focus it lacked. It has consigned political embarrassments like the Jody Wilson-Raybould affair to the back burner.</p><p>Most important of all, it has allowed Trudeau, in his daily, televised homilies, to come across as concerned, compassionate and reasonable.</p><p>His government has invented a host of new spending programs to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. If people complain they have been left out, the government simply invents more.</p><p>All of this costs tens of billions of dollars. Yet even the most fiscally conservative rarely complain. It’s as if the virus had given the Trudeau government a free pass.</p><p>But with evidence suggesting that the crisis has reached its peak, all of this starting to change.</p><p>Provincial governments are beginning to relax restrictions on economic activity. As that happens, public attention shifts from the prime minister to the premiers.</p><p>In Ontario, for instance, it’s much more important to know what Premier Doug Ford thinks about reopening the economy — particularly since Trudeau has said he will defer to the provinces in this matter.</p><p>In Ottawa, the opposition <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/conservative-party-of-canada.html">Conservatives</a>, <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/new-democratic-party-of-canada.html">New Democrats </a>and <a href="https://www.thestar.com/topic.parti_qu%C3%A9b%C3%A9cois.html">Bloc Québécois</a> are starting to take careful potshots at the prime minister. It’s only a matter of time until Parliament returns to business as usual, with or without virtual sittings.</p><p>When that happens, the Liberals will want to be recognized as more than good stewards who directed Canada through a bad patch.</p><p>By the time a new election comes along (and in a hung Parliament this could happen at any moment), Trudeau will want to be able to present voters with a compelling reason to elect a Liberal majority.</p><p>This would almost certainly involve promises designed to appeal to so-called progressive voters.</p><p>Some argue that the cost of dealing with COVID-19 will leave no fiscal room for new federal programs, such as pharmacare or measures designed to fight climate change. But they miss the point.</p><p>The point is that the pandemic has shown that deficits really don’t matter — that, when it wishes, a well-to-do country can accrue massive debts and yet survive quite handily.</p><p>The Liberal government has pledged to spend more than $146 billion this year alone to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. The Parliamentary Budget Officer predicts that the federal deficit will hit a staggering $252 billion this year thanks largely to a fall-off in tax revenues.</p><p>Yet few predict fiscal doom. Indeed, many analysts argue that in an economy where the private sector has shut down, more government is needed not less.</p><p>Even my fiscally frugal friends on the Globe and Mail editorial board are sanguine, arguing that over time normal economic growth will take care of the COVID-19 debt.</p><p>By comparison, a universal public pharmacare plan would be a bargain. It would cost Ottawa only $20 billion a year according to the Parliamentary Budget Office — an amount that would be more than offset by savings to individuals and provinces.</p><p>In short, there is life after COVID-19, particularly for the centre-left. The pandemic has underscored the utility of strong government action. It has given the sometimes leftish Liberals an opportunity. We shall see if they have the wit to use it.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Thomas Walkom</strong> is a Toronto-based freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Reach him via email: <a href="mailto:walkomtom@gmail.com">walkomtom@gmail.com</a></span></p>