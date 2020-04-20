<p>Eight staff and 60 inmates at a Brampton jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in by far the largest outbreak reported so far in an Ontario provincial correctional institution, according to the Ministry of the Solicitor-General.</p><p>The Ontario Correctional Institute is being closed temporarily and all inmates are being transferred to the Toronto South Detention Centre, where they will be kept in a separate area. </p><p>All staff from OCI are being asked by Peel Public Health to self-isolate for the next 14 days.</p><p>Three correctional officers from OCI <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2020/04/19/inmates-await-test-results-at-brampton-jail-after-3-correctional-officers-test-positive-for-covid-19.html">tested positive for COVID-19 last week</a>; until Monday, the ministry had not reported any positive tests among inmates. </p><p>Following the guards’ tests last week, inmates who were showing symptoms were “rush-tested,” with some placed in segregation units before being transferred to the Toronto South Detention Centre. All 140 inmates at the jail were tested over the weekend, according to inmates.</p><p>The jail is a treatment facility focused on providing treatment for addictions, sexual offending and mental health. </p><p><em>More to come. </em></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Alyshah Hasham is a Toronto-based reporter covering crime and court. Email her at <a href="mailto:ahasham@thestar.ca">ahasham@thestar.ca</a>. Follow her on Twitter: @alysanmati</span></p>