<p>If Dr. Phil was your physician, you’d now be dead.</p><p>I’m serious. You’d go in with clogged arteries and he’d prescribe catfish. You’d have liver cancer and he’d schedule Tommy John surgery. You’d have ebola and he’d remove your tonsils.</p><p>Can’t you just picture him in a lab coat, the halogen lights bouncing off his beach ball skull as he lurches toward the exam table smelling like stogies and a clambake. Then he holds the wrong side of the stethoscope to your chest and cranks up that southern drawl: “Well, I’ll be. You ain’t got no heartbeat. Look, you need to make some changes and get a heartbeat!”</p><p>Of course, Dr. Phil can’t be your doctor because Dr. Phil is not a real doctor.</p><p>But by playing one on TV during a pandemic, it’s possible he’s going to get us all killed.</p><p>On Thursday night, via Skype, Dr. Phil was interviewed by Fox’s Laura Ingraham, the ruggedly handsome banshee who always looks like she’s just come from a snooty backyard soirée in the Hamptons that ended with a book burning.</p><p>The subject was the toll of lockdown. Fair enough. </p><p>But then Dr. Phil said this: “Look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying — 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 from swimming pools. But we don’t shut the country down for that. But yet we are doing it for this?”</p><p>I actually hit rewind three times after climbing back into my chair. </p><p>(Also, what is up with the lighting in Dr. Phil’s house? Was he in the middle of a séance? Sir, order some new lamps from Wayfair. And don’t sit so close to the camera.)</p><p>But let’s get back to his argument.</p><p>First of all, I can’t believe there are 360,000 drownings a year. I think Dr. Phil may have accidentally added two zeroes. But that aside, as a clinical psychologist presumably trained in statistical analysis, is he not guilty of — how would he say this — <em>comparing apples to oranges</em> <em>down there in that fruit market</em> <em>called logic</em>?</p><p>Yes, people die every day. But car accidents are not contagious. If you get less than two metres from someone puffing on a cigarette, you’re not going to wake up in a few days with a fever and inexplicable craving for Marlboros. </p><p>I don’t know how to swim. This is how I avoid drowning: I stay out of pools. </p><p>Problem solved. But there are no easy fixes during a pandemic when even wandering into a grocery store can be as risky as high-diving into the shallow end. And, yet, our celebrity doctors keep running their yaps with the glib sound bites that, in normal times, are always good for ratings and, during a pandemic, are bad for public health.</p><p>Remember when Dr. Drew claimed COVID-19 was media hysteria? Then there is Dr. Oz, who recently said reopening schools would only increase the mortality rate by two to three per cent. <em>Only?</em> That’s not responsible risk assessment — it’s a death sentence for thousands.</p><p>Has anyone checked with Dr. Ruth to see if she has any pandemic tips? Forget the lungs — what does this novel coronavirus do to the G-spot? I’m honestly surprised Dr. Phil, his face bathed in a creepy blue glow, didn’t tell Ingraham: “Look, Laura. People get killed by lightning every year and last time I checked we don’t put clouds in quarantine. You catch my drift?”</p><p>“I can’t show you an X-ray of depression,” he did say.</p><p>Maybe not. But if he Xerox’s his face, I suspect he could show us a photocopy of a dumbass.</p><p>A global recession is going to destroy lives. Isolation and recession are a recipe for psychological distress and long-lasting financial hardship. But in the short term, what’s the alternative? Lift the lockdown immediately, as Dr. Phil suggested, and hope our hospitals and morgues can keep up?</p><p>Here’s something you won’t hear from a celebrity doctor: other diseases are not exactly on hiatus. People are still having strokes and heart attacks. Accidents still happen. Cancer is not vacationing on a beach in the South Pacific.</p><p>No city on earth has the capacity to deal with unmitigated spikes of COVID-19. </p><p>Striking the right balance between kick-starting the economy and not overwhelming our health-care systems is the most complex challenge the world has seen in decades.</p><p>But to be a successful celebrity doctor, you need to prescribe a heavy dose of simple fixes to viewers. That’s why Dr. Phil often sounds nuttier than a slop bucket full of pistachios. In a way, it’s not his fault. He’s got to make a diagnosis and cure someone in an hour with commercial breaks. He’s not running tests or taking in-depth histories of his “patients.” Those people are just grubby labourers in his lucrative content farm. This is what happens when fame and fortune collide with the Hippocratic Oath: entertainment becomes the only treatment.</p><p>The small screen is never about the big picture.</p><p>And that is why all celebrity doctors need to take a vow of silence right now.</p><p>I guarantee you, there are a lot of people out there who believe Dr. Phil is a real doctor. So if they’re losing their minds in lockdown — and who isn’t? — his remarks may well be the second opinion they covet: <em>Look, Dr. Phil says I can go out again. Look, where’s my heartbeat?</em></p><p>Contradicting the consensus of real experts is not good television — it’s malpractice.</p><p>Heal thyself, Dr. Phil. Shut your yap. You’re going to have blood on your hands.</p><p>Get back to the séance until we return to all regularly scheduled programming. </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Vinay Menon is the Star’s pop culture columnist based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/vinaymenon">@vinaymenon</a></span></p>