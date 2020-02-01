<p><strong>Q: A friend had been telling me for a while that a colleague of hers, mid-40s, who’d gotten divorced five years ago, would be “perfect” for me.</strong></p><p><strong>I’d divorced a year before, and turned 40 soon after. I said I was interested in meeting him.</strong></p><p><strong>Soon after, my friend managed to get me seated next to him at her company’s dinner celebrating her promotion.</strong></p><p><strong>Conversation flowed easily between this man and me. He asked for my number and texted me the next week to suggest meeting for lunch. </strong></p><p><strong>For the next six weeks, he’d text me almost daily, inquiring how I was. I felt that he cared about me. I saw possibilities for a relationship in the not far-off future.</strong></p><p><strong>We attended a play together, had several weekday lunches, went to a movie on a rainy Sunday.</strong></p><p><strong>But no physical contact occurred, other than his holding my hand in the movie.</strong></p><p><strong>I wondered if he was just not into me, or there was some other reason. </strong></p><p><strong>But my friend said he’d had two intense relationships in the years after his divorce, so he didn’t have a problem with sex.</strong></p><p><strong>It had to mean he just wasn’t attracted to me. I was shattered.</strong></p><p><strong>I knew I couldn’t go on just occasionally holding hands. So, I decided to put him to a test.</strong></p><p><strong>The next time he dropped me at my place, I insisted he come in so I could show him something, and then proceeded inside to unzip my dress.</strong></p><p><strong>It worked … badly. He grabbed me into a full-on sexual position, to which I willingly responded. </strong></p><p><strong>Then he satisfied himself, quietly adjusted his clothing and left.</strong></p><p><strong>He never called again. I hated myself for creating the situation, knowing there was nothing I could say or do since I’d certainly consented.</strong></p><p><strong>I’ve since seen him only once, by accident. He tried to avoid me, but I caught up to him and asked, “How could you, when you must’ve known I had serious feelings?”</strong></p><p><strong>His answer: “You must’ve known I didn’t.”</strong></p><p><strong>Six months later, I still need help trying to process this: Was I just fair game since my feelings were obvious? </strong></p><p><strong>How do I get past feeling used, when I’m the one who initiated the sex?</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Still Mortified</span></p><p><strong>A:</strong> The emotional truths in this story emerge from the details that you wrote: Your friend had inadvertently built up your hopes and expectations with the exaggerated idea of a “perfect” match with someone you hadn’t yet met. </p><p>It sparked the fantasy in your mind that his texts were signs of an immediate attachment to you, rather than a polite inquiry.</p><p>You got together with him only a handful of times in six weeks. His reach for your hand was likely inspired by the movie’s content, since it happened only once.</p><p>Yet, you’re correct: He must have known your feelings. </p><p>Still, he decided to abruptly sever those feelings when you offered yourself to him.</p><p>You’d surprised him, perhaps, but it provided him the opportunity for decency, when he could’ve gently explained that he liked you as a friend. </p><p>Instead, he behaved with the indifference of an enemy.</p><p>Counselling will help you process this event — the timing of a friend’s matchmaking when you were alone, and his daily contact with no real interest behind it. </p><p>To my reading, he seems to encourage admirers only for self-gratification.</p><p>Move on. Look for sincerity, not manipulated contact.</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>A relationship can exist mostly in your own mind, if you let fantasy build up instead of asking direct questions. Protect yourself from painful disappointment.</p><p><strong>EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: </strong>Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, <a href="https://www.thestar.com/emails.html">get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more</a>.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>