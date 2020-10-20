<p><strong>Q: I’ve seen emails showing that my husband cheated with four other women from 2015 to 2017, giving them his phone number and pictures of himself. </strong></p><p><strong>He was messaging them after our first child was born and while I was pregnant with our second child.</strong></p><p><strong>But I didn’t think he was cheating as he loves me a lot. </strong></p><p><strong>Then, several months ago when his email was open on his laptop, I saw the emails that showed he was signed onto a dating app as a single man. </strong></p><p><strong>With one woman, he tried to make plans to meet and said he was willing to pay for all the trips. </strong></p><p><strong>He’s now said it was a stupid mistake, he loves me, and he wants me as the mother of his kids. </strong></p><p><strong>He said he never met any of them in person. </strong></p><p><strong>But something I don’t understand: He also had a problem getting sexually active with me, even a couple of months after we married. </strong></p><p><strong>Then he started taking pills for it, and still does. </strong></p><p><strong>It’s me who has to get him to make love. I’m 12 years younger than he is, and it was a love marriage. </strong></p><p><strong>I know he has stress and problems in his family. He says that affects his sex life. </strong></p><p><strong>He deleted those emails in front of me. </strong></p><p><strong>But I jointly emailed all those women and told them he’s been cheating with them at the same time, and that he’s married with kids. But no reply. </strong></p><p><strong>I love him. Should I believe him? What should I do? </strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Mother of His Kids</strong></span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>You already did something wise and direct by confronting him and informing those women that he’s a married father. </p><p>You’ve also recognized that he has stress issues and/or some other causes of erectile dysfunction (ED) and can’t get sexually aroused without the aid of pills like Viagra (sildenafil) or Cialis (tadalafil).</p><p>You can believe him, that while he was “straying” by talking to other women, it’s unlikely that he had sex with any of them.</p><p>Be direct about his problem. Tell him that, instead of spending time/money in a dating app, he must see a counsellor about his stress, and ask his family doctor about any other reasons for his ED. </p><p>Then decide your bottom line. You love him. But will you ever put up with this behaviour again? Tell him “no” and mean it. </p><p><strong>Q: I’m a woman, 41, with a similar-age female friend, who I met when our daughters became good friends.</strong></p><p><strong>Several years later, the two girls are in high school, and mixing with larger friendship groups.</strong></p><p><strong>I’d still like to get together with this woman, even if just for a socially distanced walk or a coffee but maintaining that friendship has become like pulling teeth. </strong></p><p><strong>She’s warm when I reach out, but she can never manage to actually meet. </strong></p><p><strong>How do I find out why without confronting her?</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Frustrated Friend</strong></span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>She’s warm, but not wanting to socialize may have nothing to do with how she feels about your friendship.</p><p>We’re living in an awkward time span between the anticipated flu season and the persistence of the coronavirus.</p><p>Some people are being more cautious, while others are fed up or reckless.</p><p>Your friend may feel safer sticking to the bubble she’s relied on more recently and waiting longer till she can be with more-distant friends. </p><p>Email her occasionally just to say hello, to maintain a connection during this complicated time.</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>When married people secretly use dating apps, they’re “cheating” on their partners before even making contact with someone.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Ellie Tesher</strong> is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>