<p><strong>Q: I’m a man, 33, who started dating a woman, 30, over a year ago. We get along very well, share some common interests and also do our own things (I golf, she’s a runner). </strong></p><p><strong>We started living together last February before the pending lockdown, because we both felt we were in love and would have a future together.</strong></p><p><strong>Now, there’s been a surprising change in our situation. My partner has received a prestigious job offer in another part of the country. She says it’s “too important” for her to reject it. </strong></p><p><strong>My job situation is exactly what I want and enjoy, so I’m very reluctant to consider moving. She says that her new job’s a dream opportunity she can’t miss seizing.</strong></p><p><strong>Does this mean her “love” for me was only true if and when everything’s convenient? And now that it’s not convenient for her to stay with me where we are — and where she already has a job she seemed to enjoy — she can just toss our love-relationship away?</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Shocked and Hurt</strong></span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>You two may’ve gotten along very well when everything was clicking along smoothly. But neither of you know how to handle a challenge.</p><p>I get it that she sprung this news on you suddenly and seemed already certain about moving far away. That was hurtful, and unwise.</p><p>She apparently thought you might also welcome a change of scene and job opportunity. Especially if it means being together.</p><p>But you’ve been settled and secure, so your first reaction is to dismiss the idea.</p><p>Here’s another approach: You’re both still young enough, and without children so far, to at least consider several possibilities:</p><p>1) She moves to her new job, and you visit her for extended weekends or longer a couple of times.</p><p>2) She uses all opportunities for getaways to visit with you. Or you meet midway. </p><p>3) You both set a time limit on this experiment in loving but living apart.</p><p>4) Meanwhile, you at least look into whether, for the sake of being together, you seriously investigate opportunities for you to work where she’s located.</p><p>If you still love each other, just focus on finding the best, most workable way for being together.</p><p><strong>Q: I’m a male, 45, who recently bumped into an old female friend. We’re always happy to see each other, but never end up discussing our private lives.</strong></p><p><strong>We wished each other well. Then, as she walked away, I noticed that she looked really great.</strong></p><p><strong>Soon after, I met up with a mutual friend of that woman. I asked (since she’d looked different), “Did she lose 20 pounds or something?” </strong></p><p><strong>He said, “She lost 200 pounds! She kicked her husband out!”</strong></p><p><strong>My question: Why do people go into “fit” mode, the minute they get a divorce?</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Curious Guy</strong></span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>It’s a generalization on your part, so only sometimes true, that the burden a person has to shed to feel free and energetic, is that of a bad marriage.</p><p>Most people give their relationships some time to mature, to learn when compromise works better than arguing, to speak up when their partner’s unreasonable, controlling, or worse.</p><p>But when divorce seems the only solution, even after counselling, it’s a proverbial “weight off the shoulders.” Despite the upheaval of change, there’s sometimes renewed energy and more positive feelings of self-worth. </p><p>Enter a desire for health-seeking, mind-refreshing overall fitness, whether from walking, a gym, a sport, yoga or meditation, etc.</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>For any loving relationship to endure, both partners must try to work out together how to handle any serious challenges. </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Ellie Tesher</strong> is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>