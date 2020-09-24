<p><strong>Q: I’m 59, married to a wonderful woman, 42. I adore her bubbly personality, her beauty takes my breath away. But she’s unromantic and unaffectionate.</strong></p><p><strong>My first wife died young; the second cheated and left me and our young children. I was devastated.</strong></p><p><strong>I met my current wife several years later. I fell in love but waited two years before telling her.</strong></p><p><strong>She wasn’t interested in a relationship. </strong></p><p><strong>Years later, we accidentally connected on a dating site. She suggested meeting for dinner and confided that, years earlier, she’d loved me too.</strong></p><p><strong>We recently married. No honeymoon, no celebration. We finally had sex several months later. Only once more since then.</strong></p><p><strong>I’m in good physical condition and have always had a large appetite for sex. When I mention this, she angrily says that no one will force her to have sex. I never have. </strong></p><p><strong>I’ve shown her romance and passion but she rejects my attempts, won’t even hold hands or hug with me. </strong></p><p><strong>She says “I love you” to me often, but her actions don’t match her words.</strong></p><p><strong>Though I loved my two prior wives, I’ve never felt love like this. But I’m so lonely. </strong></p><p><strong>She even wanted to keep our marriage a secret, and only told her closest friends.</strong></p><p><strong>She had a rough childhood, growing up with an alcoholic father who often brutally beat her mother.</strong></p><p><strong>She was married before 20, to a young man who beat her. </strong></p><p><strong>After leaving him, she remarried years later to another man who fathered her children. He’s controlling and emotionally abusive. She left him after he cheated.</strong></p><p><strong>She’s said that no man will come before her children. I’ve said that I’m a family man, and I love children.</strong></p><p><strong>I firmly believe that her childhood and experiences with two harsh men have made her put walls around her heart and emotions to protect herself.</strong></p><p><strong>But it’s tearing my heart apart. She says that I’m being controlling and emotionally abusive when I express how hard this is on me. </strong></p><p><strong>She won’t let me kiss her unless she wants a kiss. She sleeps in a separate bedroom from me. We haven’t kissed in four months. This is just killing me. </strong></p><p><strong>I do believe that she loves me, because her best friend told me so. But I don’t know how long I can live like this. I NEED love and affection, and sex, too.</strong></p><p><strong>Am I wasting time waiting? </strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Very Lonely Husband</strong></span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>Yours is a story of yearning, but your wife’s is a story of deep trauma and pain. </p><p>Though your desire/need for love and sex is understandable, her very presence requires certainty of emotional safety and trust. That’s how she survives her past and surmounts its former violence.</p><p>When she says she loves you, it’s as far as she can go, so far.</p><p>When you complain verbally about the effects on you, she withdraws, because there were those previous men who took out their anger on her physically. </p><p>If she’s had any professional therapy in the past, she needs more. But she may still fear facing up to her own memories. </p><p>Meanwhile, you could gain the understanding/insights that she needs from you:</p><p>Talk to a therapist yourself, about how experiencing brutality from childhood into adult years, affects that person’s way of coping with life.</p><p>Staying emotionally supportive of her will go farther </p><p>if you can be patient longer. You’ll have more hope of bonding closer.</p><p>She already took a step forward just by admitting to love.</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>Overcoming years of physical/emotional abuse, requires therapy and support, for love to be trusted.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Ellie Tesher </strong>is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>