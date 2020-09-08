<p><strong>Q: We’re four couples who’ve been close friends for years, including our children, based on friendship between the husbands who originally met in high school.</strong></p><p><strong>One couple lives one hour away from the others. We hadn’t all gotten together during the pandemic lockdown or “family bubble” restrictions.</strong></p><p><strong>But we finally agreed recently to picnic and play games in a park that was central for us all. </strong></p><p><strong>The eight adults were one grouping and we stayed socially distant. The 13 kids ended up in two groups (under 12’</strong><strong>s and teenagers), also socially distanced.</strong></p><p><strong>We wore masks to start but, of course, not when we were eating. The picnic food had been divided into separate trays for each person.</strong></p><p><strong>It looked like a very upbeat get-together for us all, until I overheard two of the guys’ voices getting louder. They were obviously arguing and their kids were gathering closer.</strong></p><p><strong>One of my buddies suddenly grabbed his wife’s hand, she hoisted her backpack, their son took their cooler, two daughters followed and they rushed toward their car. </strong></p><p><strong>I still don’t know what went wrong, but they took it very seriously. The other guy insists he doesn’t know why. He apologized anyway but was brushed off.</strong></p><p><strong>I feel terrible about this incident. These are very decent people, including everyone present. </strong></p><p><strong>We’ve been through a lot together, always supportive — from the serious illness of one couple’s child to celebrating every major milestone together.</strong></p><p><strong>I’ve phoned/emailed the couple asking what I can do to resolve things. No response.</strong></p><p><strong>Is this about the anxiety we’ve all got because of the coronavirus or a private dispute between two old friends that’s boiled to the surface?</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Bewildered Best Friend</span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>You may recall some clues about the response of the angriest husband/couple. Or the other husband said something insensitive that exploded into this standoff.</p><p>Meanwhile, you and the other couple shouldn’t take sides. Stay in touch with the others, but back off seeking an answer. </p><p>Whatever the reason, it was felt deeply enough by the one man to storm away with his whole family.</p><p>Yes, this may also reflect the times. The pandemic has put many people on edge, even as they try to adapt to opened-up stages of returning to work and having their children re-enter school. </p><p>It feels both necessary and risky at the same time, perhaps especially for the couple who had a very sick child. Check in with them fairly often.</p><p><strong>Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the woman who feels cheated on because her “friends with benefits” (FWB) relationship ended (Aug. 17):</strong></p><p>“For those who prefer FWB only, can they expect more than the opportunity for another FWB when the current transaction ends? </p><p>“The writer’s reaction indicates a feeling is present, even though emotional connection wasn’t the intent. </p><p>“Many people meet, have romantic dates and sex, and become bonded. Some meet, have sex like the writer, and she thought they were similarly bonded. </p><p>“If sex is nature’s way of joining people together in a bonded pair, FWB is a fragile concept, likely to lead to disappointment.” </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Awaiting Your View</span></p><p><strong>Ellie: </strong>Sexual activity can arouse many positive feelings: physical release (satisfying/energizing); comfort and connection (friendship) …</p><p>And, in this case, sex became affection/warmth that sparked unspoken emotional bonding.</p><p>That’s what seems to have happened to this woman and naturally left her hurt when she found it was over. </p><p>FWB relationships can be sustaining for a while, but she learned it’s not the best choice if she hopes for shared love.</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>Even close friendships can be rent apart by insensitivity, inner anxieties.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>