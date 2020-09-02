<p><strong>Q: My friend recently got engaged. While I’m happy for her, I’m conflicted about something that she shared with me about a year ago.</strong></p><p><strong>Before she started dating her fiancé, she had a torrid short-term relationship with one of his brothers, during which she served as his sexual plaything. </strong></p><p><strong>Her fiancé has no knowledge of their affair. </strong></p><p><strong>During family functions, the brother (now married) makes inappropriate gestures to my friend and laughs in her direction, clearly mocking her.</strong></p><p><strong>My conflict is this: Should I tell her fiancé about what happened with his brother? I’d hate for the marriage to go ahead and then be ruined later if all this comes out. </strong></p><p><strong>Doesn’t the fiancé have the right to know what went down before deciding to marry this girl?</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Conflicted </strong></span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>The clear answer here is “yes and no.”</p><p>Yes, the fiancé has a right to know about his future wife’s torrid past relationship with his brother.</p><p>No, you should not be the one to tell him. You don’t describe him as being a very close friend whom you must protect.</p><p>And if you have a personal interest in wishing to save him from a disastrous marriage, being the bearer of such sordid bad news won’t endear you to him, even if he breaks the engagement.</p><p>The truly nasty person in this story is the brother. Sure, the sister was his willing “plaything” for a short while, but now she’s undoubtedly terrified that her former lover will reveal their affair. </p><p>He already comes close to it by mocking her in front of family. </p><p>She is the person you should talk to, the person you call a friend.</p><p>She needs to summon her courage to tell her fiancé the truth. It happened before they started dating. She didn’t cheat on him. </p><p>But she’s cheating herself, since she suffers in silence when the brother goads her and she fears exposure.</p><p>Be a true friend. Urge her to speak up. Better that she tell the story rather than have the brother do so first, doubtless putting all blame on her. </p><p><strong>Reader’s Commentary: </strong>Regarding when adult children react uncomfortably (or badly) to their parents’ new relationships (<a href="https://www.thestar.com/life/relationships/advice/2020/08/12/adult-children-need-to-stop-being-selfish-about-their-parents-new-relationships-ask-ellie.html">Aug. 12</a>):</p><p>“My second husband, some 20 years senior, had adult children who were much older than my son and daughter. </p><p>“But for many years following our marriage, they didn’t hesitate to let me know that I was going to be ‘the outsider’ and they’d be showing little interest in our family life.</p><p>“Because my husband was very strong in our relationship, he never hesitated to correct a statement and/or refuse an invitation from them to their home, if not convenient and/or did not include both or all of us.</p><p>“Also, my mother, widowed at age 45, remarried four years later. At the time of her marriage, her husband’s three children were estranged because of a previous relationship their father had been in following divorce from his wife (his children’s mother). </p><p>“Within a few years, because of my mother’s efforts on her husband’s behalf, all three children became good friends to both of them. </p><p>“Many years later, after her second husband died, my mother remarried again and the third relationship was with a close relative of our father. We were very happy for both of these two lonely people to be together and, because our stepfather hadn’t had children, we enjoyed a ‘happy parent relationship’ with him.”</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>Helping a friend summon courage to reveal facts that could end her engagement, is kindness. Revealing her story yourself is gossiping.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>