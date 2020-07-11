<p><strong>Q: I’m a female, 31, with my boyfriend for five months. We dated exclusively after just one month then, due to COVID, moved in together. </strong></p><p><strong>I could work from home, but he lost his job and was very bored, so picked up his photography hobby. He already had a lot of equipment at home.</strong></p><p><strong>He constantly takes pictures of me: when I’m just waking up, even when I’m asleep. </strong></p><p><strong>He snaps me in different sitting or lying down positions when I least expect it. He even tries to pose me when I’m in the midst of doing my work.</strong></p><p><strong>I’m glad that he got busy with an interest, but I’m a little uncomfortable as to what he’s done or is planning to do with all those pictures.</strong></p><p><strong>I’m often complimented on my figure, so I’m not being conceited when I say that I wonder if some of those wake-up or sleeping shots of me are suggestive.</strong></p><p><strong>If I’d been asked and agreed to that kind of photography, it’d be one thing. But he just shot whatever he wanted while I was focused on work. </strong></p><p><strong>I think I can trust him fully, but something’s niggling the back of my mind. I don’t want to accuse him of anything and cause a big fight.</strong></p><p><strong>How do I ask if he’s used me for selling soft porn?</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Am I His Girlfriend or Model?</span></p><p><strong>A:</strong> Just ask. What’s pestering your mind is doubt. </p><p>You haven’t mentioned whether he was eligible for government assistance during the pandemic. If he’s not, and yet seems to have income, it could be a factor troubling you.</p><p>You moved in together during very early dating. Your unasked questions about something so personal show that trust isn’t a firm factor in this still-new relationship during unusual circumstances.</p><p>Maybe he just finds you a delightful subject for photography. Or maybe there’s more to it. </p><p>But, as partners in a relationship, if you can’t inquire what he’s done, or plans to do, with so many close-up camera portraits of you, then trust IS missing.</p><p><strong>Q: I’m 38, moved here from Europe, happy now. My siblings and I grew up with verbal/psychological abuse from our alcoholic father. </strong></p><p><strong>Our mother helped us survive. My sister has also moved here. </strong></p><p><strong>My brother (married with two kids) lives with my parents in Europe. He’s abusive to his wife, has a violent relationship with my father. </strong></p><p><strong>He won’t move out, won’t get therapy, won’t admit to any wrongdoing. He blames everyone for the failings in his life, especially my parents.</strong></p><p><strong>I told him to seek therapy. He shamed me.</strong></p><p><strong>His explosions occur frequently. I fear for my mom’s life (she’s 71), how long she can take it. I fear my brother harming himself or someone else. I fear the terrifying hate between him and my father. </strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">How to Help My Brother?</span></p><p><strong>A:</strong> Try to help those caught in the middle of this terrifying hatred.</p><p>Contact the mental health resources in the country and area where your parents’ home is located. </p><p>Explain the volatile danger facing everyone there, including two children.</p><p>Ask for confidentiality assurance regarding the authorities not informing the women and kids, who’d be at further risk if suspected of reporting the situation.</p><p>Seek whatever help’s available, plus learn the laws regarding when authorities can intervene. Stay in close, private contact with your mother.</p><p>If things worsen, try to convince her to find safety elsewhere (quickly and also privately) along with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren. </p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>In a relationship, it’s the questions you don’t ask that indicate fear of the answer, also known as distrust.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>