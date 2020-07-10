<p><strong>Q: My husband and I are both in our 60s, retired, and married for many years with seven adult children between us.</strong></p><p><strong>His youngest (mid-20s, employed full-time) was living with us when the pandemic hit. </strong></p><p><strong>He’s the only stepchild of mine who’s never warmed up to me. He’s dismissive of me (and his father) and can be overtly rude. </strong></p><p><strong>He chose to self-quarantine with his relatively new boyfriend, who then moved in with us, too! He’s made little effort to get to know us.</strong></p><p><strong>Both were temporarily laid off and living nocturnally with noisy midnight feasts.</strong></p><p><strong>Despite receiving government financial assistance, my husband bought their groceries and alcohol (they’ve never offered to help out and they only clean up after themselves from eating). </strong></p><p><strong>Their interpretation of social distancing is far looser than ours. Our other children have been very cautious and only do curbside visits.</strong></p><p><strong>Both my husband and I are caring for aging parents (all mid-90s!) in their own homes. We’re terrified about exposing them to COVID-19. </strong></p><p><strong>Each time my stepson pushes for “more” relaxation of the lockdown (parties in the yard, haircuts, etc.), we’ve asked him to wait and explained why. </strong></p><p><strong>He then becomes rude, threatening and disrespectful to my husband.</strong></p><p><strong>I feel that if he wants to live like an adult making his own choices he should move out into his own place, which he can afford. </strong></p><p><strong>It’s causing great stress in our marriage and I don’t know how much more I can take. It’s also beginning to affect my physical and mental health. I feel unsafe in my own home, always wiping down everything, yet have no say.</strong></p><p><strong>Is it wrong to feel that we, as the true adults in the home, have a right to only move into Phase 2 at our comfort level? </strong></p><p><strong>What rights do these young adults have, making decisions that could be risky for others who are more vulnerable in our bubble?</strong></p><p><strong>They’ve been able to get out for walks and runs, have backyard visits to their other sets of parents, go for drives …</strong></p><p><strong>We’re just pleading with them to stay home as much as possible.</strong></p><p><strong>I know that I’ll have to re-emerge into this new world but feel that, given resurgences in the states that have opened too quickly, I’d rather wait this out a little bit longer. </strong></p><p><strong>I believe that my husband and I should have the right to make that decision in our own home.</strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Who Should Rule Our Home?</span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>These are not kids, but they’re acting like spoiled teenagers avoiding any responsibilities. </p><p>They’re old enough to care for, and can afford, a home that they can rent together.</p><p>Your stepson’s been rude and thoughtless, taken advantage of his father and your joint hospitality to both him and a boyfriend you two hardly knew. </p><p>They’ve demonstrated no gratitude, offered no help and argued against your efforts to protect your elderly parents.</p><p>Whatever kept your stepson distant from you in the past, you’ve accommodated him long enough during the unusual demands of a pandemic.</p><p>His father also needs to tell his son, kindly but firmly, that it’s clear that he is ready for a great deal more say in how he lives. </p><p>And the natural and logical way for that to happen is by moving to his own home. </p><p>No other choice, no further indulgence, no more needless strain on your marriage during a time that’s stressful enough when aged parents’ lives need protection.</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>When healthy young adults overtake their parents’ home and choices, it’s time to insist they move out.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>