<p><strong>Q: I’ve been doubting that my husband is a narcissist, yet his behaviours confuse me. </strong></p><p><strong>He’s from Eastern Europe, a completely different culture from mine. He’s so passionate about everything he does and about whatever other people do. </strong></p><p><strong>He’s sometimes an angry man who’ll say anything in front of anyone, without caring about the consequences. </strong></p><p><strong>What triggers his anger could be a small thing that he’ll yell and complain about. </strong></p><p><strong>But if I oppose his angry behaviour (e.g. by asking, “How can you talk like this …?”) he’ll turn to verbal abuse. </strong></p><p><strong>If I keep arguing, he could proceed to physical abuse.</strong></p><p><strong>However, when things are good, he’s caring, loving and understanding.</strong></p><p><strong>But as soon as he gets angry (even at his own boss sometimes), he becomes a volcano of dissatisfaction, saying negative things about me, my family, people in general, the world. </strong></p><p><strong>He doesn’t care about what other people may think about him. </strong></p><p><strong>Also, when he gets angry and behaves insanely, he later apologizes, saying that he shouldn’t have done it, that he cannot control his anger.</strong></p><p><strong>Then I try to sit down with him and extract the reason. He’ll talk about how his mother was depressed when he was a child, ignoring him and not caring about him. She once put a knife on his neck.</strong></p><p><strong>He’ll say how the Balkan War affected him …</strong></p><p><strong>What confuses me more is that he’s very supportive of my work and success.</strong></p><p><strong>I don’t know if the problem is in me because, when he gets angry, I can’t handle his loud, scary voice so I argue back in that moment of anger, which escalates things more. </strong></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Is He a Narcissist?</span></p><p><strong>A: </strong>His eruptive, angry and dangerous behaviour is the problem here, not your uncertainty as to which label it falls under.</p><p>More important, don’t ever again question whether the problem is, as you wrote, “in me.” No, it’s deeply in him, sometimes rising harshly against you as physical abuse. </p><p>(Most acts of family violence are considered crimes in Canada. In the U.S., the law recognizes that domestic violence is a national crime.)</p><p>He needs professional therapy, but you can’t be the one to tell him so or his reaction may be extreme.</p><p>You already know his “story” and yes, it’s tragic that a depressive mother ignored/threatened her child and no one understood the pathology of its long-term effects on the boy.</p><p>Forget the narcissist explanation; it doesn’t help you live more safely with this man. </p><p>Get more informed yourself about the potential risks his explosive anger can cause you or himself. Do not take it upon yourself to “oppose” his anger.</p><p>Privately inquire of a therapist who specializes in anger and its management how to proceed in a safe way, to a point where he might consider going for help.</p><p>Be prepared to leave quickly if his abuse escalates.</p><p><strong>FEEDBACK: Regarding the woman whose husband had secretly willed the vacation home she’d renovated with her own money to his children (June 2): </strong></p><p><strong>Reader:</strong> “For anyone contemplating marrying someone or living common-law: if your partner owns a house or cottage and you intend to put money into it, see a lawyer first to have the title changed to either joint tenancy or tenants in common. </p><p>“In Ontario, a will made prior to marriage is automatically revoked upon marriage unless it’s made in contemplation of the marriage with reference to the upcoming marriage and naming the spouse.”</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day </strong></p><p>Never accept a partner’s physical abuse as something you deserved. Carefully create a safe, private plan to leave.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>