<p><strong>Q: My story surprises even me. Years ago, in another country, I fell in love. We were still teenagers but ambitious and smart. Our parents knew each other, and helped us go to university together in the city.</strong></p><p><strong>Eventually, we married and emigrated to North America. My husband was very good in his field, was soon hired and doing well. </strong></p><p><strong>I got a job, too. We were building a new life.</strong></p><p><strong>However, my husband is very handsome and was flattered by the attention of a young woman. I was devastated when I discovered this. But being proud, I just walked out of our house. </strong></p><p><strong>Flash forward many years — a couple different girlfriends for him, a sometime-boyfriend for me — and along came the pandemic.</strong></p><p><strong>My ex was living alone, as was I. We’d stayed in contact and suddenly realized it was foolish to live alone; me in a tiny apartment and him in the home we’d shared. </strong></p><p><strong>I moved back and we self-quarantined on separate floors for two weeks.</strong></p><p><strong>We’re perfect partners for the times, knowing each other’s needs, moods and faults. The future’s not certain but the present is working just fine.</strong></p><p><strong>We’re still together, though I haven’t yet given up my apartment. </strong></p><p><strong>Can This Last?</strong></p><p><strong>A: </strong>Good relationships can last indefinitely IF there’s a mutual effort being maintained. It helps a lot, too, if there’s love. But you didn’t mention it … though I suspect you’re hesitant to do so, since it didn’t keep you together in the past.</p><p>But that was then, when both younger, and after experiencing dramatic changes in your lives — new country, new lifestyle, new attractions …</p><p>Enjoy the partnership you’ve revived together, but be aware that the environment will likely change again — whether or not it’s a Phase 2, then Phase 3 of the pandemic, there’ll be a new normal that also affects how you live.</p><p>At some point you two will have to decide how to define what you share — is it a place of safety, comfort from the past, a loving, long-term commitment, or a combination of all that and more?</p><p><strong>Q: My best friend for years and I are now in our mid-40s. She’s divorced, has two “tweenaged” kids. Their father’s not been involved with them for years.</strong></p><p><strong>My friend’s had a rough go — random jobs, no support system, and both her parents are deceased.</strong></p><p><strong>She’s had some serious depressions.</strong></p><p><strong>But we were once so close, starting from first meeting at summer camp and always keeping in touch.</strong></p><p><strong>Now we live in different countries. And though I’ve tried to keep up the friendship, she disappointed me terribly regarding my daughter’s wedding last month.</strong></p><p><strong>I invited her to join the event on the internet (no large gatherings were allowed).</strong></p><p><strong>She replied by text, “No, I won’t join. I don’t want to be online that day. I just want to be out somewhere.”</strong></p><p><strong>What am I supposed to do with that answer? Ignore it and just never speak to her again?</strong></p><p><strong>Deeply Hurt</strong></p><p><strong>A: </strong>It’s understandably difficult sometimes to be “the bigger person.” </p><p>Especially when something that reflects your pride/happiness for an adult child — a daughter’s wedding — is met with the equivalent of a ho-hum.</p><p>But your capacity for empathy is needed here. It’s a responsibility, knowing her struggles and losses. </p><p>Inside, she’s aching for the eventual joy of a family wedding, and getting her kids to a safe, happy place.</p><p>For now, her only thought is to hide. Forgive her. Stay in touch.</p><p><strong>Ellie’s tip of the day</strong></p><p>Strange times sometimes draw couples’ closer. If you want it to last, work at it.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Ellie Tesher</strong> is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: <a href="mailto:ellie@thestar.ca">ellie@thestar.ca</a>.</span></p>