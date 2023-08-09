‘Trusted’ employers to get quicker access to temporary foreign workers + Marseille residents feel abandoned by authorities

Good morning. This is the Wednesday, Aug. 9 edition of First Up, the Star’s daily morning digest. Sign up to get it earlier each day, in your inbox.
Here’s the latest on a new temporary foreign workers program, the “kids at war” in one French city and an emerging COVID variant.
Canada is rolling out a new temporary foreign workers program to give “trusted” employers quicker access
With the new “trusted employer program,” Canada wants to reduce red tape and allow businesses to more easily bring in temporary foreign workers. Employers with “a history of complying with program requirements” will be issued a three-year permit to bring in workers without having to reapply within the time frame, Nicholas Keung reports. Here’s why advocates worry the vetting process could overlook certain kinds of abuse and exploitation.
- By the numbers: The number of temporary foreign worker positions Canada approves annually has skyrocketed. In 2015, roughly 89,400 positions were approved. Last year, the number rose to nearly 222,000. The figures don’t include international students and graduates with open work permits or people with shared mobility agreements.
- Context: Foreign workers — especially those in low-earning positions — have reported owed wages and unpaid overtime, and complained about unsafe work conditions and a lack of employment standards enforcement.
- More: Bringing in temporary foreign workers more easily may strain the tight housing market, access to health care and the school system, one expert said.
Why residents of “the most beautiful city in the world” are struggling to survive
The summer exposes the suffering in Marseille, Katharine Lake Berz reports, as parents in the quartiers nords keep their children inside cramped apartments to avoid crossfires over lucrative drug deal vendettas. In Europe’s most dangerous city, a record 75 people have been killed or wounded in shootouts between rival drug gangs since the start of the year. Residents say it’s children who are murdered. Meanwhile, several public roads and facilities appear to be controlled by traffickers. This is a glimpse of the day-to-day in the city — and why residents feel abandoned by Marseille’s authorities.
- Context: Many residents describe “two Marseilles.” One is the angry far-right centre of town. The other is the mostly Muslim ghettos of the quartier nords, which contains the seven poorest districts of France.
- More: “My son loved Marseille. But France didn’t return his love,” Wassila Kessaci said about the killing of her French-Algerian son, Brahim.
- Go deeper: “The police ignore the plight of the quartiers,” Kessaci said. “They want nothing to do with brown or Black youth.”
A new COVID-19 variant is on the rise in Canada
The fast-emerging COVID variant EG. 5 is not a cause for alarm, experts say. While the Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting low COVID levels countrywide, EG. 5.1 — which accounts for roughly one-fifth of cases — is the most prevalent. Another EG. 5 variant is responsible for another significant chunk of infections. With cases of the variant increasing in recent months, EG. 5 is expected to be the next variant to dominate the coronavirus landscape, Steve McKinley reports. Here’s what you need to know about symptoms and prevention.
- Wait, what? “It’s important to remember this is still Omicron. It’s still under that Omicron umbrella,” says Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.
- More: Although the healthcare system is still overwhelmed — and a rise in cases projected for fall will only add to the pressure — it’s not expected to be as swamped as it was at the beginning of the pandemic.
- Colten Boushie died seven years ago. Newly obtained emails show the RCMP braced for backlash after the not guilty verdict of his shooter.
- Doug Ford’s Tories are bracing for an auditor’s report into the controversial Greenbelt land swap. Here’s why it could be explosive.
- As Pierre Poilievre polishes his image, new polls place his Tories well ahead of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
- Toronto’s real estate investors are selling off their condos. Here’s what they’re saying about mortgage payments.
- Here’s why Canadian students are keeping quiet about hate and discrimination they experience on campus.
- “I am devastated.” A publicly-funded college in Ontario has rescinded admission offers to 504 international students.
- Protest continues at High Park as the city closed a vehicle entrance. Here’s what demonstrators are saying.
- With Piers Morgan facing off against Justin Trudeau, here’s how “Barbie” became a culture-war catalyst.
- Tim Hortons sales have soared past the $2 billion mark for the first time in its history. This is what the company credits.
- Money isn’t really money any more — this is what you need to do with yours to keep it safe.
- Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Here’s what we know about the case.
- Taylor Swift’s Toronto ticket sales are almost here. Here’s what you need to know and how to buy tickets.
FREDERICTON, N.B.: Katrina O’Neil, now 36, woke up from a coma in 2016 and didn’t recognize her kids. This is how she found purpose again after losing 13 years of memories.
