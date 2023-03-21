 Skip to main content
They analyzed Chinese data on the origins of COVID. Now, these researchers have been cut off from a global database, and accused of ‘scooping’

3 min to read
Article was updated
They analyzed Chinese data on the origins of COVID. Now, these researchers have been cut off from a global database, and accused of ‘scooping’

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, sits closed in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province in January 2020. International scientists have examined previously unavailable genetic data from samples collected at a market in China close to where the first human cases of COVID-19 were detected and said they have found suggestions the pandemic originated from animals, not a lab. - Dake Kang

A group of researchers seeking answers to the mystery of the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic have had their access to an international archive sharing raw data on the coronavirus suspended following a complaint from the Chinese Center for Disease Control that they were “scooping” the Chinese research.

On Tuesday, the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) emailed members of an international group of scientists informing them of their suspension, a day after those scientists had posted online a report titled: “Genetic evidence of susceptible wildlife in SARS-CoV-2 positive samples at the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, Wuhan Analysis and interpretation of data released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control.”

