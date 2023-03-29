 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. News
News

NDP releases scathing post-mortem of election loss to Doug Ford’s Tories

2 min to read
Article was updated

The New Democrats concede their lacklustre losing campaign against Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives contributed to the record low voter turnout last spring.

In a stinging post-mortem of the June 2022 election, the NDP pulled few punches.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred