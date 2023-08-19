Left or right arm? Where we get vaccinated matters, new study finds. Here’s what that means for you

Did you get your COVID-19 vaccine in your left arm or right arm? What about the booster?
Little attention is paid to where the COVID jabs go — with most people opting to get them in their nondominant arm. Now, a new study suggests there may be more to location than initially imagined.
The recent paper in eBioMedicine — a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published by The Lancet — found people who got two COVID-19 vaccines in the same arm produced a stronger immune response than those who got jabs in opposite arms.
“We were able to show that the ipsilateral vaccination (shot was given in the same arm twice) leads to higher CD8-T cell levels,” said Laura Ziegler, a doctoral student at Germany’s Saarland University who led the study, in an email to the Star.
Unaffiliated experts tell the Star her paper is “significant and pioneering” in terms of suggesting where we should be getting our vaccines, but that further research must be done before we can implement its findings in the clinic.
Meanwhile, Ziegler’s quick to note that people who received shots in opposite arms “should not worry,” as all vaccine recipients tested for a sufficient amount of antibodies. While many people now have more than two shots, her study only involved double-vaccinated people.
Which arm should I get my vaccine?
According to Ziegler’s study, it doesn’t matter so much which arm you get the jab as long as the followup boosters go in the same one.
After surveying over 300 double-vaccinated people with no history of prior infection at the start of Germany’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the researchers found people who got jabs in opposite arms developed “significantly lower” levels of CD8-T cells — white blood cells also known as “killer T cells” — capable of targeting SARS-CoV2.
More specifically, 67 per cent of those who got same-arm jabs mounted a “sufficient” COVID-19-specific killer T cell response, compared to just 43 per cent of those who got injections in opposite arms. This was “the most surprising finding in the study,” Ziegler said.
What’s more, even though both the same-arm and opposite-arm groups produced similar levels of antibodies, those generated by same-arm jabs “showed a higher neutralizing activity” against COVID-19, Ziegler said. These antibodies bound better to the viral spike protein on SARS-CoV2, allowing them to better perform their jobs.
“Both (antibodies and killer T cells) contribute to protection from infection and severe disease,” she continued — potentially leading those with same-arm injections to develop stronger immunity.
Notably, all 303 people in the study received the mRNA vaccine from BioNTech, the paper read.
Why vaccination location matters
After the first jab in the upper arm, the vaccine’s contents are transferred to the closest lymph nodes located in the armpit. You can think of Lymph nodes as the body’s weapons factories, where immune responses are generated.
In the lymph node, the vaccine is analyzed to create antibodies and killer T cells capable of specifically targeting certain invaders. While many of these defenders will go off to fight elsewhere in the body, others may remain within the lymph node in case of future invasions.
Weeks later, when the body receives a booster shot in the same arm, these remaining defenders “might be able to react to the vaccine again, so that the boost is increased,” Ziegler explained.
Her theory is supported by previous research that found lymph nodes on the side of a same-arm injection were significantly larger and showed greater metabolic activity compared to opposite-arm jabs.
Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health who is unaffiliated with the study, told the Star Ziegler’s lymph node theory “makes sense.” It may be worthwhile for clinicians to keep her study in mind when giving vaccines, he said — but more work must be done before any real changes in public health policy can be made.
Is it time to change how we approach vaccines?
Ziegler said most people already get vaccines in the same arm, as most prefer to get their shot in their nondominant arm. Her team’s findings support this practice, she said, as it may end up with better results.
The study may also help inform future vaccine practices, especially for older or immunocompromised patients who typically respond poorly to vaccines, the paper read.
“The findings of this study can immediately be translated into clinical practice without additional costs or adverse events, and may have general relevance for other vaccines applied as a dual-dose regimen,” according to the paper.
That said, Ziegler’s hesitant to generalize her team’s results to other vaccine regimens as the researchers only surveyed mRNA vaccines from BioNTech — “further study is needed to evaluate if our results also apply to other vaccines.”
Pakes agrees, explaining that there is a great variety in vaccines and how they function — “Nothing is ever really going to be generalizable until you've done all of that work to look at a variety of different vaccines,” he said.
He also added: “In a study like this, they're not looking at what impact this actually has on infections or hospitalizations, or on population-level measures,” noting the need for further research — “but in and of itself, it’s an important study that builds upon past work,” Pakes continued.
“This moves us a little bit closer to thinking, maybe which arm you get the vaccine does matter — but we’re not there yet.”
Bowen Li, assistant professor in the University of Toronto’s Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy also unaffiliated with the paper, called the study “significant and pioneering” in terms of addressing where on the body we should vaccinating, in an email to the Star.
“This offers valuable insights for the clinical practice of vaccination strategies against infectious diseases in the future,” she said.
