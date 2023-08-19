 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. News
News

Left or right arm? Where we get vaccinated matters, new study finds. Here’s what that means for you

3 min to read
Article was updated
Left or right arm? Where we get vaccinated matters, new study finds. Here’s what that means for you

Which arm did you get your COVID-19 vaccine and booster? New research shows the location of the jab may impact your immune response. - Andrew Medichini

Did you get your COVID-19 vaccine in your left arm or right arm? What about the booster?

Little attention is paid to where the COVID jabs go — with most people opting to get them in their nondominant arm. Now, a new study suggests there may be more to location than initially imagined.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred